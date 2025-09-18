Trendy, but timeless - John Lewis' collection with Deliciously Ella is set to be the heart of my kitchen this autumn

The weather might have forced our hand pre-emptively, but we've officially dived headfirst into autumn and with that brings an urge to hunker down in our homes, cook delicious warming foods and host without needing to brave the dark evenings. So of course, we need a few bursts of homeware joy to help set the mood. Deliciously Ella's new collection with John Lewis is the stylish and affordable answer.

Deliciously Ella, more formally known as Ella Mills, founder of the eponymously named plant-based food brand has launched her first foray into homewares with a 60-piece collection with John Lewis which is available online from today and in store from the 24th September.

Inspired by her plant-based ethos, the collection of kitchen goods and tableware is filled with vegetable motifs and down-to-earth embroidery - it's the perfect backdrop to home cooking. Here's what we're coveting.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

This exclusive collection marks Deliciously Ella's debut into homeware, and with it, she brings an organic feel and classic colour palette that encourages batch cooking at home and longevity in our kitchenware collections.

It's rare to have ample room for lots of tableware, so purchasing seasonal crockery and table linens needs to be versatile to match existing items and classic enough to go the distance. This collection is exactly that; it has a distinct autumnal tone but one that isn't totally led by kitchen trends. It's classic but still with a playful touch that feels fresh.

'After almost 14 years of sharing recipes and building a community around the joys of home cooking, creating our first cookware collection feels like a milestone moment. This range brings together everything I’ve learned about making everyday cooking simpler and more enjoyable. These are the pieces I’ve always wanted in my own kitchen, and I’m so proud to be launching them with John Lewis,' says Ella Mills, founder of Deliciously Ella.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Cockburn)

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the collection on the release day, putting them into practice during an autumnal lunch where the rain just about held off.

I'm a sucker for Bordallo Pinheiro but my budget doesn't match up, so I was thrilled to see (and be served food on) kale and artichoke-themed plates and adorable beetroot-themed salt and pepper shakers. The price point is perfect, too - starting at £6 for the cork-backed placemat and capped at £60 for the cotton embroidered tablecloth, it's achievable to add to your scheme without breaking your budget.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

While a lot of the collection is focussed on kitsch food-themed pieces and embroidered table linens, a lot of it is geared towards batch cooking and food prep too.

Ella herself gushed about how much she loves batch cooking, and particularly in winter, it's a handy way to make sure you're getting nutrients in without spending hours at the stove every day.

When it comes to cooking veggies, the aluminium baking tray is perfect for roasting, while the rich green stoneware roaster will be the only dish you need for winter tray bakes.

September is also the ultimate time to upgrade some of your kitchen essentials like storage containers. These stainless steel food containers look and feel super sleek, meanwhile the silicone style is destined for separating out multiple portions of meal prep.

Here's what the Ideal Home team has their eye on from the collection - it's been a big talking point on the desk and we can't wait to get our hands on some of the table linen ahead of hosting at home this autumn.

Shop John Lewis x Deliciously Ella

It feels like we're now officially in autumnal homeware territory, so if you're looking for more inspiration, Aldi's autumn range is one to peruse.