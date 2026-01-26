This clever cheese grater is so good, I can’t believe I ever lived without it – and it has thousands of glowing reviews to back it up
I can't believe I care this much about a grater
I love stumbling across kitchen gadgets and utensils that I’m not sure I need until I try them and decide I couldn’t be without them. And the latest utensil that turned me from doubtful to full-on fan is the OXO Good Grips Box Grater With Removable Zester (£34.33 at Amazon), whose clever features mean an easy, mess-free grating experience.
Honestly, I never really paid attention to what cheese grater I own, opting for whatever was cheap on the supermarket shelves in the past. But in an effort to make my kitchen ideas feel more cohesive and functional, I’ve started paying more attention to the appliances and utensils I choose for my space, investing in quality products where I can.
I have genuinely been so impressed with the OXO Good Grips Cheese Grater. I had no idea I could feel so strongly about something as mundane as a cheese grater. But here we are, and I’m about to tell you why I like it so much.
I am going to start by saying that yes, this is an expensive cheese grater. And as much as I like this gater, I can appreciate that it’s not exactly a budget kitchen idea; it does come with a lifetime guarantee, so arguably earns its keep based on your usage over the coming years.
It has four grating functions, including an angled slicing blade, medium and coarse grating blades and a removable zester. Not to mention the star feature of the grater: its box. This box, complete with measuring markers, catches the cheese, cucumber, citrus zest and more as you go, allowing you to measure the amount you need as you go. It even has a lid so you can pop it straight in the fridge for storage.
Not to mention this handy feature also results in less mess afterwards, as your grated product goes straight into the enclosed box. I’m a messy cook, and somehow I manage to get cheese all over my worktops when I use a standard grater. The grater also has a soft handle and slip-free grip, making this incredibly comfortable to use.
I also love how the zester is removable, allowing me to grate directly into the box or straight over my best pan. Overall, it’s easy to use, mess-free and grates beautifully everything you want from a grater.
I’m a big fan of the OXO Good Grips Range in general. I use the OXO Silicone Bags every time I meal prep as they make organising a fridge incredibly easy, and the OXO Butterfly Mop (£28 at John Lewis) is one of our best-rated mops. This grater is no exception as a time-saving and easy-to-use utensil. It also has thousands of five-star reviews praising how sturdy, sharp and effective it is.
‘One of the best graters I’ve had, has grip at the base so it doesn’t move around when using. Seems really sharp and easy to use. The little attachable storage box is a nice touch,’ said one.
‘Well designed, very easy to hold, and sharp grating abilities. Garlic comes out minced as opposed to long strands, which I find with other graters, so meals are much more enjoyable. A few quid on the expensive size, but I like it,’ said another.
I love this grater and highly recommend it. However, I have also rounded up a few more affordable options to choose from.
I can’t believe I feel so strongly about a grater, but the OXO Good Grips grater is worth all the hype - it’s a staple piece in my kitchen.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!