I’ve been on the hunt for copper pans, and Lidl's £25 versions have convinced me to take the plunge

Copper pans have been on my shopping list for a while now because they are probably some of the most stylish and aesthetically pleasing cookware you can own. Now, Lidl is launching a collection of affordable copper cookware, so I have no excuse not to go down to the middle aisle and snap it up.

Not only are they stunning to look at, complementing any kitchen style, but copper pans are some of the best saucepans you can own, and are favoured by chefs, since copper has better heat conductivity compared to materials like stainless steel.

Alas, copper pans can be expensive, which is where Lidl comes in. With prices starting at £24.99, Lidl’s pans are an affordable entry way to the world of copper. This is everything you need to know.

Landing in stores on Thursday (23 October), Lidl has four new copper pans to choose from, including a 16cm saucepan, a 20cm copper stockpot, a 28cm frying pan and a 24cm copper stockpot. With the cheapest item (the 16cm saucepan) costing £24.99 and the most expensive item (the 24cm copper stockpot) costing £44.99, there’s no denying that these are great prices.

However, and it’s a big however, Lidl’s aluminium pans are not actually made from copper, explaining the cheap price point. Instead, they’re made with a stainless steel outer layer and have an aluminium core. The pans are made with a high-quality four-layer structure, which is responsible for creating fast, even heat distribution - which is what you would expect from a copper pan.

(Image credit: Lidl)

This four-layer structure also means you can cook healthier. As with the majority of the best frying pans , the high-quality cooking surface of the Lidl frying pan means you can use less oil for healthier frying.

The pans come with a three-year warranty and are all suitable for induction hobs. While not made from pure copper, I do think they’re a good idea if you’re looking to elevate your kitchen ideas on a budget. They have a sleek finish and look stylish, so if you’re looking to improve the aesthetics of your kitchen, you can certainly see the merit in investing in them.

However, if you’re a home chef and looking to up your cooking game, here are some copper pans you can invest in.

Argos Home Argos Home 5 Piece Copper Triply Pan Set £175 at Argos Right now, Argos are offering an extra 25% off this set. Made from stainless steel and copper, these pans are durable and corrosion-resistant, distributing heat evenly. VonShef Vonshef Pots & Pans Set, 11 Piece Induction Safe, Non-Stick Saucepan & Frying Pan Set £74.99 at Amazon This 11 peice cookware set are suitable for all hobs types and your oven. They're also dishwasher safe and have a double non-stick coating which reviews say works very well. Jamie Oliver by Tefal Tefal E4900444 Jamie Oliver Premium Try-Ply Copper Induction Frying Pan 24cm Was £85.95 now £72.99 at Amazon This professional standard pan is made from stainless steel, aluminium and copper for fast and even heat diffusion. It is suitable for induction hobs and the handle has a comfortable, silicone grip.

I love the look of these Lidl pans, and honestly, their cookware hasn’t let me down before.