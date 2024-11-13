Presenter and Author Dawn O'Porter shares her home truths and the unusual decorations you'll find on the top of her Christmas tree
Dawn O'Porter gets up close and personal about her home
The presenter and author recently returned to London after many years of calling Los Angeles ‘home’. She lives with her Irish actor husband Chris O’Dowd and their children, Art and Valentine
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT THE FESTIVITIES?
I’m all about the food, so sitting down for my absolute favourite meal – the most elevated roast with flavours we haven’t seen all year: nutmeg, cinnamon, lashings of gravy and a perfect turkey with more sides than we need.
Having everyone together, people digging in, pouring endless glasses of wine and chatting away with a silly hat on after snapping open crackers and telling jokes.
WHAT’S YOUR NON-NEGOTIABLE MUST-HAVE AT CHRISTMAS?
Turkey and roast potatoes. Being married to an Irish man there were early conversations about ham and mash, but I just cannot do it. There has to be a whole turkey, even if it’s just the four of us and we have to live off it for a week.
We lived in California for 16 years and Americans just don’t do it the same way because Thanksgiving sort of ruins it.
WHAT PART OF THE PLANNING DO YOU DISLIKE MOST?
Don’t hate me, but I’m so over Santa. Despite enjoying the make-believe, the gift part does my head in. Last year, the children chose five things from Santa and it was far too much. I think this year I’m going to say they get one thing from Santa.
WHEN DO YOU PUT UP YOUR TREE AND DECORATIONS?
Early December, usually. I like the house to feel Christmassy for a while and as we often travel around New Year I take them down early, too.
ARE YOU A CHRISTMAS DECORATING MINIMALIST OR DO YOU GO ALL OUT?
I go all out. Chris always chooses a massive real Christmas tree that takes up half the living room. We love it.
DO YOU HAVE A FAVE DECORATION?
I always put a stuffed cat at the top of the tree, although last year we chose a stuffed tortoise because we’d just got our new pet tortoise, Sandwich, and it felt right.
DO YOU HOST FAMILY AND FRIENDS?
I host as much as possible because I love cooking and hate travelling at Christmas. We’ve done it so much I feel I’ve earned the right to stay home. So the invite is always open to everyone in the family.
In the hot seat
- Modern or traditional decorations? A mix.
- Real or artificial tree? Always real.
- Tree decorations – themed by colour or a mixture? Red and gold.
- Stockings – yes or no? Always, it keeps the kids in their room longer.
- Christmas meal at lunch or dinnertime? Late lunch.
- Presents – do you treat yourself? I do all year round!
- Do your pets get a gift? Always, and they get the kids presents, too.
