I’ve watched loads of Christmas decorations sell out already, I predict this stunning M&S tree skirt is next - buy it while you can

Right, I’m calling it! It’s time to start getting excited about Christmas, and what better way to celebrate the festive season than by nabbing M&S’s stunning tinsel tree skirt (£18) before it sells out?

In case you haven’t heard, tinsel is having a huge comeback as one of the biggest Christmas trends this year. If you’re a fan of nostalgic, maximalist festive decor, it’s a good one to incorporate into your Christmas decorating ideas .

The tinsel tree skirt is already ‘selling fast’ online, so I’d suggest you be quick if you want to get your hands on one. And why hesitate? This glittering skirt will certainly add a touch of sparkle to your decorations.

M&S Tinsel Tree Skirt £18 at M&S Bold, beautiful and a little camp, it's easy to see why this tree skirt has become an instant hit with shoppers.

A Christmas tree skirt is an easy, yet effective, way to breathe new life into your artificial Christmas tree . It’s a must-have accessory for the festive season and one that consistently goes viral - if Next’s gingerbread tree skirt , which sold out in September, is anything to go by.

M&S has paired this must-have accessory with one of the biggest festive trends of the year: tinsel. We've all adorned our Christmas trees with this sparkly decoration at some point, but in recent years, shiny bows , monochrome baubles, and more minimalist lighting have taken their place.

However, with nostalgia a driving force behind many micro-trends this year, tinsel has been brought back to the forefront of our minds - and no one is doing it better than M&S.

(Image credit: M&S)

The M&S tinsel tree skirt consists of three tasselled tiers that will frame your tree, whilst hiding the bottom. In red, pink and gold, it's the perfect balance of fun combined with traditional festive colourways.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has a height of 28cm and a width and length of 92.7cm, making it an ideal choice for Christmas trees between five and six feet in height. The tinsel is designed to drape onto the lower, and M&S hasn’t skimped on tinsel strands, resulting in a dramatic, full-fringed skirt.

According to the M&S website, this tree skirt is selling fast, so I wouldn’t hesitate to check out if you can envision it brightening up your Christmas tree. Alternatively, I’ve found a few more stunning tinsel decorations that will add some festive colour and sparkle to your home.

M&S 3ft Striped Tinsel Tree Room Decoration £25 at M&S I love how fun this mini tinsel tree is! At 3ft it's great for small hallways, adding to a sideboard or even next to your Christmas tree. M&S 9pk Multicoloured Tinsel Baubles £15 at M&S If you have a tinsel tree skirt then that means you also need tinsel baubles to compliment it! M&S 5ft Pre-Lit Tinsel Christmas Tree £20 at M&S This beautiful tinsel tree also has warm LED lights woven throughout for a festive glow. Plus, at 5ft tall, it's a great Christmas tree alternative for small spaces.

M&S has nailed it this year. Their tinsel tree skirt is a great balance of style, fun and nostalgia - exactly what Christmas decorating is all about.