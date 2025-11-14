I’ve watched loads of Christmas decorations sell out already, I predict this stunning M&S tree skirt is next - buy it while you can
It's easy to see why this glittering accessory is becoming a quick bestseller
Right, I’m calling it! It’s time to start getting excited about Christmas, and what better way to celebrate the festive season than by nabbing M&S’s stunning tinsel tree skirt (£18) before it sells out?
In case you haven’t heard, tinsel is having a huge comeback as one of the biggest Christmas trends this year. If you’re a fan of nostalgic, maximalist festive decor, it’s a good one to incorporate into your Christmas decorating ideas.
The tinsel tree skirt is already ‘selling fast’ online, so I’d suggest you be quick if you want to get your hands on one. And why hesitate? This glittering skirt will certainly add a touch of sparkle to your decorations.
A Christmas tree skirt is an easy, yet effective, way to breathe new life into your artificial Christmas tree. It’s a must-have accessory for the festive season and one that consistently goes viral - if Next’s gingerbread tree skirt, which sold out in September, is anything to go by.
M&S has paired this must-have accessory with one of the biggest festive trends of the year: tinsel. We've all adorned our Christmas trees with this sparkly decoration at some point, but in recent years, shiny bows, monochrome baubles, and more minimalist lighting have taken their place.
However, with nostalgia a driving force behind many micro-trends this year, tinsel has been brought back to the forefront of our minds - and no one is doing it better than M&S.
The M&S tinsel tree skirt consists of three tasselled tiers that will frame your tree, whilst hiding the bottom. In red, pink and gold, it's the perfect balance of fun combined with traditional festive colourways.
It has a height of 28cm and a width and length of 92.7cm, making it an ideal choice for Christmas trees between five and six feet in height. The tinsel is designed to drape onto the lower, and M&S hasn’t skimped on tinsel strands, resulting in a dramatic, full-fringed skirt.
According to the M&S website, this tree skirt is selling fast, so I wouldn’t hesitate to check out if you can envision it brightening up your Christmas tree. Alternatively, I’ve found a few more stunning tinsel decorations that will add some festive colour and sparkle to your home.
M&S has nailed it this year. Their tinsel tree skirt is a great balance of style, fun and nostalgia - exactly what Christmas decorating is all about.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
