3 hosting tips that will get your kitchen guest-ready in less than 15 minutes - you'll want to have these in your repertoire this season
It's the small details that make a big difference
When it comes to hosting, there never seems to be enough time in the day to get everything done, particularly when cooking is involved. This is why it's essential to have a few tricks up your sleeve so that your kitchen is ready for guests as well as practical for your hosting needs.
15-minute tricks are crucial for making this prep work manageable. No one needs decorating or tidying tricks that take an hour when you're on a time crunch, which is why I've asked the experts exactly how to zhuzh up your kitchen with minimal effort.
From scent scaping to small Christmas decor ideas that have a big impact, these are some easy updates to implement before the festive season begins.
1. Prep a bar cart
Bar carts are a handy decorative item that look good, but also save you a task when hosting. Prepping a bar cart with glassware and the tipple you want to serve will allow guests to help themselves, so that you are free to chat and enjoy the evening.
It only takes 15 minutes to set up, and styling a bar cart really is simple.
'You don’t need to have a bar trolley, although it’s a nice to have. A bar can be set up on a sideboard or kitchen island really effectively,' explains Rebecca Udall, founder of Rebecca Udall.
'Ensure everything is within reach to make the drinks – ice cubes, mixers, spirits and garnishes. I use our bar set so I have a small board and serrated knife just for fruit at my drinks station, or you can have a small bowl with sliced fruit ready. Ice buckets are a must. To make the set up aesthetically pleasing, I play with different heights, shapes and textures – for example, rattan, glass and ceramic, to display what is needed,' she adds.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
2. Fetch some foliage
When you've got food and drink to think about, kitchen decorations might not be top of the list. This is why I always advise to keep seasonal decorations as simple as possible - a classic colour palette, vintage glassware brought out year upon year and fresh foliage that adds a sense of newness to the look.
The best part of foliage is that it brings your space to life in an instant. Head out to the garden for some twigs that can be adorned with baubles and lights in a large vase or create your very own table garland with fir tree branches. It only takes a few minutes and a vision in order to pull something festive together, but your guests will never know.
'Getting your kitchen guest-ready in the colder months doesn’t need to be a big job. A few cosy touches can completely transform the space. I love adding something seasonal, like a small bunch of autumnal foliage, a bowl of warm-toned citrus, or even a sprig of eucalyptus,' adds hosting expert, Lavinia Stewart-Brown.
3. Layer in scent
If you have an open plan kitchen that you're hosting in, there are a number of different challenges that you might face. One of the biggest one is cooking fumes that penetrate a space and are hard to get rid of, unintentionally scenting your evening with the smell of whatever has been cooking.
Layering scent is the best way to work around this. Scent will set the scene for whatever mood you want to create, whether it's warm and festive with notes of pine and cinnamon or fresh herbaceous scents that neutralise cooking fumes.
Combining candlesticks with glass jars, as well as diffusers, will create dimension and ensure the scent is smelt wherever you're sat.
Hosting is an art but it doesn't need to be difficult or take hours. These small tricks will have your kitchen looking and feeling like a curated space without too much effort.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.