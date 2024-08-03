Dunelm wants your old bedding – the new online takeback scheme means you can easily recycle home textiles with free shipping
The homeware brand partners with The Salvation Army to launch an online takeback scheme for all of your unwanted home textiles
Every one of us will have a bed linen set we no longer like, an old towel that has seen better days or cushions we simply no longer need. The problem is that these items are not the easiest to recycle. So what do you do with them? From this week on, you can send them to Dunelm as the brand will take your unwanted textiles off your hands as part of a scheme created in partnership with The Salvation Army charity. All done online and free of charge!
So now you know what to do with your old duvets, pillows and more. This initiative is a further extension of Dunelm’s existing in-store textile takeback scheme which you can also take advantage of if you happen to have one of Dunelm’s 175 physical stores near you or are planning a visit anytime soon.
‘At Dunelm, our approach to sustainability is focused on being good and circular,’ says Christina Downend, head of climate change and sustainability at Dunelm. ‘This trial extends our existing takeback scheme, giving customers a digital option to send back their unwanted home textiles without the need to visit a store. We’re delighted to be partnering with The Salvation Army on this convenient solution so customers can help to reduce unnecessary waste whilst supporting the fantastic work being done across the UK for people in need.’
Depending on the condition of the items sent in, they will either be recycled and remade into something else - similar to B&Q’s recent plastic plant pot recycling scheme - or resold with the proceeds from sales going to The Salvation Army, supporting the organisation’s charitable work in supporting victims of modern-day slavery and tackling the issue of homelessness by providing shelter.
The initiative is also part of a larger project called ACT UK, set up by the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) to tackle nationwide textile waste. So not only will you be ridding yourself of unnecessary clutter by donating, but you will also be supporting some great causes.
What can you donate?
Firstly, the household items you recycle don’t need to be from Dunelm, they can be from absolutely any brand. In fact, the programme extends to any textiles at all, including clothing, as well as home textiles like bedding, bed linen, towels, curtains, cushions, blankets, throws and more.
And they can be in any condition – as long as they are clean and washed. All that the Online Textile Takeback Scheme asks is for you to separate the reusable items that could be resold from the non-reusable items meant for recycling by placing them in two separate bags inside the parcel when packing up your donation.
How to send the textiles to Dunelm
Start by packing up your donation in a bag or a box as already mentioned above. Then go to Dunelm’s website to the takeback scheme page where you’ll be presented with a link to click after which you’ll be asked to enter your details and select your courrier of choice - you can pick from DPD, Collect+ and InPost.
Then the site will generate a free QR code or shipping label for you so that you can send your parcel on its way to Dunelm. The brand will then send you a confirmation email once it receives your donation.
This way, you can free up precious space for bed linen, cushions and more that you will actually love and will regularly use. These would be our current top picks from Dunelm’s offering, if you ask us.
The gingham bed linen trend inspired by the cult favourite brand Piglet in Bed is going strong and it's the perfect style especially for summer. And we'd venture to say that this set by Dunelm is the closest we've seen to a dupe for the OG. Made from pure cotton, the price starts at £36 for a double-size set.
Striped frilled cushions are another on-trend home accessory that will look pretty either on your sofa or the bed. This light blue and white style from Dunelm looks dreamy and costs only £12!
Do you know how often you should be replacing your towels? Every two to three years. So if you've got some that have been with you for that long (or longer), it's about time to send them to Dunelm for recycling and swap them out for a new design like this fun tiger-print one. Who said towels need to be boring?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. Sara brings the Ideal Home’s readership features and news stories from the world of homes and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more, focusing on all things room decor, specialising in living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, home offices and dining rooms. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
