Dunelm wants your old bedding – the new online takeback scheme means you can easily recycle home textiles with free shipping

Every one of us will have a bed linen set we no longer like, an old towel that has seen better days or cushions we simply no longer need. The problem is that these items are not the easiest to recycle. So what do you do with them? From this week on, you can send them to Dunelm as the brand will take your unwanted textiles off your hands as part of a scheme created in partnership with The Salvation Army charity. All done online and free of charge!

So now you know what to do with your old duvets, pillows and more. This initiative is a further extension of Dunelm’s existing in-store textile takeback scheme which you can also take advantage of if you happen to have one of Dunelm’s 175 physical stores near you or are planning a visit anytime soon.

‘At Dunelm, our approach to sustainability is focused on being good and circular,’ says Christina Downend, head of climate change and sustainability at Dunelm. ‘This trial extends our existing takeback scheme, giving customers a digital option to send back their unwanted home textiles without the need to visit a store. We’re delighted to be partnering with The Salvation Army on this convenient solution so customers can help to reduce unnecessary waste whilst supporting the fantastic work being done across the UK for people in need.’

Depending on the condition of the items sent in, they will either be recycled and remade into something else - similar to B&Q’s recent plastic plant pot recycling scheme - or resold with the proceeds from sales going to The Salvation Army, supporting the organisation’s charitable work in supporting victims of modern-day slavery and tackling the issue of homelessness by providing shelter.

The initiative is also part of a larger project called ACT UK, set up by the UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) to tackle nationwide textile waste. So not only will you be ridding yourself of unnecessary clutter by donating, but you will also be supporting some great causes.

What can you donate?

Firstly, the household items you recycle don’t need to be from Dunelm, they can be from absolutely any brand. In fact, the programme extends to any textiles at all, including clothing, as well as home textiles like bedding, bed linen, towels, curtains, cushions, blankets, throws and more.

And they can be in any condition – as long as they are clean and washed. All that the Online Textile Takeback Scheme asks is for you to separate the reusable items that could be resold from the non-reusable items meant for recycling by placing them in two separate bags inside the parcel when packing up your donation.

How to send the textiles to Dunelm

Start by packing up your donation in a bag or a box as already mentioned above. Then go to Dunelm’s website to the takeback scheme page where you’ll be presented with a link to click after which you’ll be asked to enter your details and select your courrier of choice - you can pick from DPD, Collect+ and InPost.

Then the site will generate a free QR code or shipping label for you so that you can send your parcel on its way to Dunelm. The brand will then send you a confirmation email once it receives your donation.

This way, you can free up precious space for bed linen, cushions and more that you will actually love and will regularly use. These would be our current top picks from Dunelm’s offering, if you ask us.