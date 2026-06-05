Sorry, matt paint! This 'outdated' paint finish is making a comeback – I keep seeing it in the most stylish homes

For the last few years, matt paint finish has been the most popular go-to for walls and ceilings in most homes. But this year, there’s a shift towards a glossier paint finish that until recently would have been considered outdated. And yet, 2026 seems to be all about glossy walls and the slightly more subtle eggshell paint finish trend.

Just last year, experts named matt paint the best finish for walls and ceilings. And now, the same experts report a rise in popularity of paint finishes with a higher sheen across the board as the new on-trend paint idea. And I’m seeing it in the most stylish interiors, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Last week, the team celebrated the Ideal Home Awards 2026 at The Coral Room bar at The Bloomsbury Hotel in London which was painted in a glossy (you guessed it) coral paint. And just last night, paint brand Benjamin Moore revealed a space designed in partnership with interior designer Young Huh for this year’s WOW!house featuring colourful panels painted in a high gloss finish.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

‘Within my colour consultations, I’m seeing more and more people, myself included, leaning into this idea of creating focal points through sheen and reflection, not just colour alone,’ says Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

‘At Milan Design Week this year, there was a huge focus on reflective surfaces, lacquered finishes, polished woods and materials that interacted beautifully with light. Interiors felt far more sensual and immersive. There was this real move away from everything feeling dry and matte towards spaces that had depth, movement and almost a slight glamour to them. And I think gloss finishes tap perfectly into that mood.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

What paint finish is becoming the most popular?

‘Matt has been the go-to finish for a while now, and it’s easy to see why. It softens colour beautifully, giving rooms the calm, cocooning feel that so many people want from their homes,’ starts Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘But we’re starting to see people move away from an all-matt approach. It’s not that everyone suddenly wants high-gloss walls, but there’s definitely more interest in finishes with a bit of sheen, like eggshell, satin and soft sheen.’

‘Eggshell in particular is having a bit of a moment because it offers the best of both worlds. You still get that soft, sophisticated look, but with a little more light reflection, durability and practicality,’ she explains.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But since incorporating various textures into one room is one of the biggest home decor trends right now, as it creates intrigue and depth, what many people do is pair a glossier finish with a matt finish to create contrast.

‘We’ve not only seen more people exploring with eggshell and glossy finishes but pairing these with traditional matt finishes to vary the texture of the space,’ says Donna Taylor, colour design manager at Johnstone’s Paint. ‘This can accentuate the lustrous effect of gloss.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

What rooms look best with a glossier finish

While an eggshell or an even glossier finish can be used anywhere you want to, it works particularly well in certain areas. For example, it makes for a great kitchen paint idea.

‘Glossy finishes don’t need to be restricted to certain rooms, but they do work especially well in kitchens due to the contrast in materials between cupboards, walls, countertops and tables. As well as looking chic, gloss finishes are durable and resistant to most scuffs or scrapes, and easy to wipe clean,’ Donna at Johnstone’s Paint explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

On top of that, given the light reflecting benefits, smaller spaces would also benefit. ‘Bathrooms, hallways and utility rooms. While many modern paint finishes now offer excellent durability, a soft sheen can bring an extra dimension to these spaces by reflecting light and adding a subtle sense of energy. They also work beautifully on woodwork, cabinetry and fitted furniture, where a touch of sheen can really lift the detail and create contrast against matt walls,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

Alternatively, you can bring some glossiness to your home with smaller accessories. Whether it’s a lacquer tray or a glazed ceramic side table.