Is your exterior house colour going out of style? Experts reveal the shades fading in popularity this year and the ones replacing them

Trends regularly change and evolve – and this goes even for exterior house colours. As homeowners start to favour new shades, other house colours are going out of style in 2026.

If you’re planning on giving your home’s facade a colourful makeover this year and are looking for some house exterior colour ideas, as well as what shades not to go for, I’d recommend steering clear of the once extremely popular soft yellows, magnolias and beiges.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘There’s a real sense of familiarity and comfort in those creamy beige and soft yellow tones that have been a staple on British homes for decades,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘They were loved for being easy, warm and reassuringly “timeless”, which made them a go-to choice for exteriors.’

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But in 2026, that’s no longer the case.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Why are these colours going out of style?

In the last couple of years, colour trends have been shifting towards more expressive and attention-grabbing tones, moving away from the previously favoured soft neutrals.

‘As our relationship with colour has become more confident and expressive, those custard-like shades can now feel a little flat and dated. Today, people are looking for colours with more depth and nuance – shades that respond to the light and bring a sense of design intention to the outside of the home, rather than simply blending in,’ Marianne at Dulux explains.

She adds, ‘As more of us start to view the outside of our homes as an extension of our personal style, there’s a real confidence emerging in colour choices. The exterior is no longer an afterthought – it’s one of the most transformative and accessible ways to elevate kerb appeal and create that all-important first impression.’

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

What’s replacing them

While earthy shades, deep burgundy tones and soft blues are reigning home decor trends this year, the biggest exterior house colour trends aim to stand out by going much darker.

‘We’re seeing a rise in bolder, more architectural shades. Deep charcoals, inky navies and complex dark neutrals which bring an immediate sense of sophistication and design intent, while still feeling timeless. They highlight the structure of a property beautifully and add a sense of drama without overwhelming it,’ Marianne reveals.

While I’m personally not the biggest fan of dark greys or charcoal, I’m all for deep blue houses! And these would be my top picks if I were to paint the exterior of my house (if I had one, that is).

Marianne at Dulux concludes, ‘These shades offer depth, elegance and versatility, and they shift gently with the changing light throughout the day. It’s this combination of impact and longevity that’s inspiring people to be braver, and to see exterior colour as a powerful tool in creating a home that feels considered from every angle.’