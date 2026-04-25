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Sorry, beige, the most stylish homes are ditching the popular neutral for these 2 warm and earthy colours

Beige is out in 2026 – and these 2 stylish shades are replacing it

Sara Hesikova's avatar
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A living room with a panelled beige-painted wall, a Morris &amp; Co.-print armchair and a green velvet sofa
(Image credit: Future PLC/Max Attenborough)
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That’s right, beige is not enjoying the kind of popularity it once did, and it’s quickly fading away from our homes. But I’d argue that the shades taking over are in many ways better – so what’s replacing beige in 2026?

Already last year, beige was on its way out as a colour trend, being slowly replaced by brown and green – both earthy colours. And while brown and green aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as they’re still enjoying much popularity, this year, there are two new neutral alternatives that are popping up in some of the most stylish homes. And that’s earthy, dusky pinks and warm terracotta shades.

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‘What we’re seeing now is a shift,’ confirms Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick. ‘People want their homes to tell their story, to evolve with them and reflect who they are. With that comes a growing confidence: a willingness to move beyond “safe” choices and embrace colours they genuinely connect with. This is where the idea of “new neutrals” comes in.’

Dusky pinks

A pink kitchen painted in Farrow &amp;amp; Ball&#039;s Sulking Room Pink with dark purple cabinets and a view into a pink living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘Dusky pinks like Taupe 03, Pink 01 and Pink 07 bring warmth, softness and incredible versatility working beautifully in any room,’ Tash at Lick continues.

Earthy and dusky pink living room ideas are particularly rising in popularity in 2026, as even Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight painted her lounge pink earlier this year. But these soothing and grounding shades of pink work amazingly well in pretty much any room, from the kitchen to the bedroom.

A colour-drenched living room in Farrow &amp;amp; Ball&#039;s Sulking Room Pink with a grey sofa and a contrasting dark green fireplace

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

‘Earthy and dusky pinks like Terra Cotta Blush from Valspar, available at B&Q, are the perfect shades for bringing softness into homes this summer whilst adding sophisticated character,’ adds Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar.

Terracotta shades

A kitchen painted in a terracotta shade with a red kitchen island and wooden stools

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matthew Heritage)

Terracotta shades can be very similar to earthy pinks, depending on what undertone you opt for – just like natural fired clay, terracotta shades can have an orange, red or indeed a pink undertone, depending on what you prefer. I personally love all of them and over the last couple of years, I’ve been seriously considering painting my home (or a part of it) in a terracotta shade – but for now, I’m sticking to smaller accents.

‘This year, I’ve seen a shift towards earthier, rich neutrals like terracotta, offering a moodier, nature-inspired alternative to the minimalist interiors that have remained popular for so long. Sun-baked shades like Valspar’s Caramelised Peach or Storybook Sundown, both available at B&Q, are really coming into their own, tapping into the Mediterranean trend and helping to create beautifully styled interiors that feel warmer and more intentionally designed,’ Lucy at Valspar says.

A hallway painted in terracotta with a soft, earthy pink back wall, potted plants and a rattan peacock chair

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Rachael Green and Alex Kirby, founders of Pickleson Paint, agree, ‘A warm, grounding tone like Palma Clay from Matthew Williamson’s range with Pickleson is a good example. Although inspired by the buildings of Mallorca, it reads in British homes as a wonderfully cosy, cocooning shade. Colours like this are increasingly replacing traditional beige, offering the same sense of calm neutrality but with greater depth and warmth. It’s also a great alternative to the blushing pink neutrals that many people gravitate towards when creating a relaxed living space.’

2026 is all about expressing yourself through your home, while also making it a cosy and comfortable space for you to spend time in – and colour is the perfect tool for this. So whether you’re thinking of incorporating pink, terracotta or a whole other shade into your home, the interior experts and I say do it!

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.