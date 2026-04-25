That’s right, beige is not enjoying the kind of popularity it once did, and it’s quickly fading away from our homes. But I’d argue that the shades taking over are in many ways better – so what’s replacing beige in 2026?

Already last year, beige was on its way out as a colour trend, being slowly replaced by brown and green – both earthy colours. And while brown and green aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, as they’re still enjoying much popularity, this year, there are two new neutral alternatives that are popping up in some of the most stylish homes. And that’s earthy, dusky pinks and warm terracotta shades.

Granted, both of these colours are quite a bit bolder than beige or even grey, another neutral go-to of previous years. But people are showing a desire to embrace more colour in their homes as the likes of Farrow & Ball report soft pink shades as some of their most popular neutrals with customers, particularly Setting Plaster.

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‘What we’re seeing now is a shift,’ confirms Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick. ‘People want their homes to tell their story, to evolve with them and reflect who they are. With that comes a growing confidence: a willingness to move beyond “safe” choices and embrace colours they genuinely connect with. This is where the idea of “new neutrals” comes in.’

Dusky pinks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Chris Snook)

‘Dusky pinks like Taupe 03, Pink 01 and Pink 07 bring warmth, softness and incredible versatility working beautifully in any room,’ Tash at Lick continues.

Earthy and dusky pink living room ideas are particularly rising in popularity in 2026, as even Ideal Home’s Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight painted her lounge pink earlier this year. But these soothing and grounding shades of pink work amazingly well in pretty much any room, from the kitchen to the bedroom.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kristy Noble)

‘Earthy and dusky pinks like Terra Cotta Blush from Valspar, available at B&Q, are the perfect shades for bringing softness into homes this summer whilst adding sophisticated character,’ adds Lucy Steele, senior brand manager and resident colour expert at Valspar.

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Farrow & Ball Sulking Room Pink Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L £59 at Farrow & Ball Sulking Room Pink is a dusky pink shade and one of Farrow & Ball's bestsellers. It's also the paint shade seen on the walls of both the living room and the kitchen pictured above. Pottery Barn Preston Swivel Armchair £799 at Pottery Barn Swivel chairs are a popular style for many living rooms due to their flexibility. And if you don't want to or can't paint your walls, a sofa or a chair in pink upholstery is a great alternative to incorporate the colour into your space. Lilijan Extra Long And Wide Decorative Curtain Single Panel Was £65.99 Now £35.99 at Wayfair If you're thinking of a colour-drenched scheme, you can even extend it to your curtains by matching the colour of the drapes to your paint. These ones from Wayfair would be perfect.

Terracotta shades

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matthew Heritage)

Terracotta shades can be very similar to earthy pinks, depending on what undertone you opt for – just like natural fired clay, terracotta shades can have an orange, red or indeed a pink undertone, depending on what you prefer. I personally love all of them and over the last couple of years, I’ve been seriously considering painting my home (or a part of it) in a terracotta shade – but for now, I’m sticking to smaller accents.

‘This year, I’ve seen a shift towards earthier, rich neutrals like terracotta, offering a moodier, nature-inspired alternative to the minimalist interiors that have remained popular for so long. Sun-baked shades like Valspar’s Caramelised Peach or Storybook Sundown, both available at B&Q, are really coming into their own, tapping into the Mediterranean trend and helping to create beautifully styled interiors that feel warmer and more intentionally designed,’ Lucy at Valspar says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Rachael Green and Alex Kirby, founders of Pickleson Paint, agree, ‘A warm, grounding tone like Palma Clay from Matthew Williamson’s range with Pickleson is a good example. Although inspired by the buildings of Mallorca, it reads in British homes as a wonderfully cosy, cocooning shade. Colours like this are increasingly replacing traditional beige, offering the same sense of calm neutrality but with greater depth and warmth. It’s also a great alternative to the blushing pink neutrals that many people gravitate towards when creating a relaxed living space.’

Dulux Heritage Red Sand Velvet Matt Paint 5L £67.60 at B&Q Described as a baked earth tone, Red Sand from Dulux Heritage - the more luxurious range of Dulux paints - is one of my all time favourite terracotta shades. Piglet in Bed Warm Clay Linen Blend Duvet Cover Was from £119 Now £83 at Piglet in Bed Piglet in Bed is a cult favourite brand when it comes to stylish bed linen. While patterned styles (likes stripes and gingham) are what the brand is known for, solid-coloured designs are just as good - especially when they're as chic as this Warm Clay set. Ruggable x Matthew Williamson Serpent Border Coral Flatwoven Rug Was from £99 Now £79.20 at Ruggable Don't forget about the floor - this vast canvas provides the ideal opportunity to inject your chosen colour (terracotta in this case) into your space. And this rug design created in collaboration with Matthew Williamson doesn't only come in a warming shade, the serpent trim makes for a playful detail, too.

2026 is all about expressing yourself through your home, while also making it a cosy and comfortable space for you to spend time in – and colour is the perfect tool for this. So whether you’re thinking of incorporating pink, terracotta or a whole other shade into your home, the interior experts and I say do it!