I asked Farrow & Ball for their most popular paint shades of 2026 – and their top 7 colours surprised me

Farrow & Ball is undoubtedly one of the most iconic paint brands, if not the most iconic. You’ll find Farrow & Ball’s paint covering the walls of the most stylish homes – and so I wanted to know what have been Farrow & Ball’s most popular paint colours of 2026 thus far.

I’ve gone straight to the source to find out what the current and future colour trends are, as Farrow & Ball is nothing short of a trendsetter in this space. The brand’s shared a few of its bestselling shades – and I must say that several of them surprised me, not to mention that most of them are also newcomers to the list of bestsellers when compared to 2025’s most popular Farrow & Ball shades.

I’d expected the likes of Scallop or Sulking Room Pink to make an appearance in the top sellers as they are some of the shades that I keep hearing about and seeing in people’s homes time and time again.

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At the same time, there are a couple of colours which experts predicted to be big in 2026 at the end of last year alongside those fully welcome surprises.

1. Wimborne White

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Every paint brand’s top selling colour is their best white paint, pretty much without fail. And despite Farrow & Ball’s impressive range of 132 beautiful shades, this rule applies to this iconic paint company, too.

‘For the first time, Wimborne White, named after Farrow & Ball’s home town, has taken the top spot in our rankings, overtaking All White as our number‑one colour,’ says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball.

Farrow & Ball’s All White is unique in that it includes no other pigment than white. Meanwhile, pretty much every other white paint on the market will feature an undertone of another pigment which includes the infamous brilliant white which traditionally has blue undertones.

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But this year, Farrow & Ball’s most popular white is Wimborne White which is the softest off white with a slight warm yellow undertone.

2. Porphyry Pink

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Now, let’s get into the really surprising stuff as mentioned above. The most unexpected top seller is Farrow & Ball’s Porphyry Pink – and that’s largely because I’ve personally never heard of this shade. And neither has anyone on the Ideal Home team which is unusual as between all of us, we’ve covered the majority of the brand’s offering. I suspect this is because this pink shade is an archival colour which is not part of the core range.

But I’m glad I’m now familiar with Porphyry Pink as it’s a beautiful colour, described as a deep muted rose. Named after porphyry stone characterised by its dark pink colour, this paint shade is inspired by the Regency period which was in turn influenced by ancient Roman and Greek art and architecture. And Romans apparently used to love to build with porphyry.

Farrow & Ball Porphyry Pink No. 49 Estate Emulsion Paint 2.5L £59 at Farrow & Ball

3. Mouse’s Back

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Brown has been a major colour trend for the last couple of years. And Farrow & Ball has seen a significant rise in the popularity of this earthy colour. Last year, Farrow & Ball released 12 new shades, including Broccoli Brown which quickly became one of the brand’s bestsellers.

And while Broccoli Brown is still up there, Mouse’s Back is another brown shade that’s topping the charts at the moment. Similarly to last year’s Pantone colour of the year, Mocha Mousse, Mouse’s Back is a softer and more gentle brown which also has slight grey undertones, referencing the ‘fawny colour of a British field mouse’ according to Farrow & Ball.