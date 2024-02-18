Scalloped edges are getting a modern makeover – 6 stylish home decor pieces embracing the fresh look

Scalloped edges have undeniably been the hottest decorating trend to take social media by storm as of late, encompassing everything from cushions, mirrors, rugs, and more. However, we've noticed that the highly-favoured scalloped edge is being traded in for softer lines and even curvier edges – and we're a tad obsessed. Okay fine, really obsessed.

The latest home decor trends have been riddled with scalloped-edged furnishing galore, something that some of our favourite homeware brands' have made no secret of embracing in their new Spring and Summer collections. From Habitat's scalloped tray to the viral Matalan scalloped homeware range, it's evident that we're not waving goodbye to this playful concept anytime soon.

But, a look into recent homeware launches like John Lewis' SS24 collection has made it clear that while scallops are here to stay, they're looking a little different – something more akin to the organic shapes interior trend so widely favoured by Gen Z.

The new take on scalloped edges

'As we continue to see shoppers embrace pared-back softness in interiors, many staple looks including the traditional sculpted edge scallop aesthetic are relaxing into a more curved, soft, and organic look,' begins Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

Echoing shopping trends, Camilla Rowe, partner and home accessories buyer at John Lewis explains that their latest reprise on the scalloped edge was inspired by growing popularity amongst the retailer's customer base.

'For Spring we've introduced a softer scalloped edge across cushions, lighting, rugs, and bedding for a new take on this classic trend,' explains Camilla. 'Scalloped designs are an easy way to update and elevate your scheme and work brilliantly in both traditional and contemporary homes.'

Therefore, if making a living room look expensive is at the forefront of your decorating priorities. Look no further than the scalloped edge's latest reprise.

Pinterest UK's head of home, Matt Siberry even adds that 'the curved interior trend is one we predicted in our 2022 Pinterest Predits trends report, so it's fun to see it evolve into its latest iteration.' We think a lot of this shift in its shape has to do with homeowners looking to modernise their living spaces and bring them bang up-to-date.

'As we look ahead to the coming months, people may be interested in incorporating looser and wavier scalloping to create a more fluid and relaxed flow between rooms,' adds Matt. Considering retro-inspired 70s interiors are on the rise, it's no wonder wavy homeware is becoming even more of a staple, too.

What's more, incorporating the scalloped edge's fresh look is extremely easy to do. 'The trend can be effortlessly incorporated into decor as subtly as in a mug handle or napkin edge, or as statement-making in a floor-length mirror,' suggests Dayna. We've even seen wavy headboards become a focal point in a bedroom, proving that this is a furnishing trend truly making waves in the interiors scene.

Here are 6 stylish homeware buys to consider that embrace the wavy modern scallop look to a tee.

'With its more fluid contour, the wave offers a contemporary take on the traditional scallop border, which in turn complements almost any interior style,' concludes Lisa Jones, editorial design manager at Dunelm. 'It's a design detail that offers a greater versatility whilst still retaining its full and playful appeal.'

Seeing as it's ongoing trend that has no signs of losing steam anytime soon, we're just as excited to see the next iteration of this timeless classic, and how it'll continue to adjust to stay relevant despite new homeware trends.