If you missed out on Next’s viral gingerbread tree skirt, I’ve just found the next best thing – and it’s only £35

In September, Next went viral for its super cute (and super Christmassy) gingerbread tree skirt. If you missed out on the chance to add the decoration to your basket, don’t worry, as I’ve just found a perfect alternative – a £35 snowy tree skirt from Next.

The original Next gingerbread tree skirt depicted a row of painted houses, designed to look like decorated gingerbread biscuits, and it took social media by storm, selling out almost instantly. While we were hoping it would come back in stock before Christmas, a spokesperson for Next has confirmed that the viral design will not be restocked.

However, I spotted that alongside the viral gingerbread design, Next are offering a snowy version of the tree skirt. It’s just as adorable as its viral sibling, also featuring a row of houses, intricately adorned with cut-out windows, snowflakes, and mini Christmas trees. It's the perfect way to hide the base of one of the best artificial Christmas trees in festive style.

Next Snowy Lit Wooden Christmas Tree Skirt £35 at Next UK

With a muted colour palette of white, blue and taupe, this wooden Christmas village will work perfectly in minimal or Scandi-style Christmas schemes , or even as a way to offset a more colourful scheme.

Plus, the soft string of warm lights shining through the windows will draw the eye down and show that you have really considered every little decorative detail, from the top to the bottom of your tree.

Priced at just £35, the tree skirt is made from a sturdy wood, preventing any wear and tear that might come with reusing an item like this each year. The string of fairy lights come included too, already attached to the back of the skirt to give off a golden glow from windows. All you have to do is buy the batteries. Then, when the new year begins, simply fold the skirt in on itself and stash away for next year.

(Image credit: Next Home)

It’s 180cm long, and 27cm high, so the skirt might not be long enough to wrap all around the base of your tree. But, it can look just as effective when placed at the front of your base, surrounded with presents. Try pairing it with complementary baubles, warm fairy lights and subtle wrapping paper for a cohesive approach to Christmas.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you want to get your hands on this simple yet effective tree skirt in time for Christmas, be quick. With the gingerbread version completely sold out and not restocking, we won’t be surprised if this snowy skirt is next to fly off the shelves.

Shop alternatives

Next's gingerbread version might be out of stock for good, but there are plenty of options that give off a similar look and feel. So, if you prefer the sold out design, why not add one of these to your basket?

Wilko Led Gingerbread House Tree Skirt £19.99 at wilko.com If you love a gingerbread theme this is the next best thing to the Next version. Dunelm Hammered Metal Christmas Tree Skirt £30 at Dunelm It might not be the same as a gingerbread village, but this tree skirt will still give your home that warming glow. Habitat Habitat Woven Seagrass Christmas Tree Skirt £20 at Argos This tree skirt is a popular classic year after year, it is the perfect option for a classic look that lets your whimsical decoration shine.