Typically, hallway doors are either painted white or treated with a wood stain. While this is functional and works with most interiors, it doesn't add much to your interior design.

To help inspire you to have the confidence to go bold with your hallway ideas , we asked three interior experts for their favourite hacks to make your doors look more expensive without breaking the bank.

Budgets vary depending on the materials used; however, all three of these looks can be achieved on a single door for less than £20 and are all easy DIY projects that would take less than a day to complete.

1. Bobbin framed doors

(Image credit: Design Lucinda Sanford Design//Astrid Templier)

Layering textures is a way to elevate an interior, but this doesn’t just mean adding a rug or some cushions, as interior designer Lucinda Sanford proves in this small hallway idea .

‘The previous space was quite uninspiring, and we didn’t want simply to use traditional four-panel doors. However, we didn’t have a vast budget for bespoke fire doors. The solution was to take some simple blank designs and personalise them with oversized bobbin moulding from Decowood,' says Lucinda.

The finished design creates an instant statement and is easily replicated using bobbin or other styles of moulding and a grab adhesive. Painting the doors and moulding as one for a seamless look.

If your doors are standard size, you would typically need around 5 metres of trim for the edges, or less if you just want to add detailing to the door .

3 Meters Wall Molding Trim Paintable Stick for Walls Tile Ceiling £7.42 at eBay For an easier alternative, this bobbin moulding trim is peel-and-stick, making it easy to install, and it can then be painted to suit any scheme.

2. Add a border around the door trim

(Image credit: Design Studio Atkinson/Photograph Milo Brown)

Last popular in the 1980s and 1990s, wallpaper borders are seeing a resurgence as a way to elevate door trims, particularly in narrow hallways.

For an on-trend look, consider geometric patterns in bold colourways, or choose floral and botanical designs to channel vintage charm. Set against painted walls for an eye-catching introduction of pattern or layer on top of wallpaper for a more maximalist look.

‘One of the reasons I love wallpaper borders is that they’re a great way to add detail and colour without the hefty price tag of wallpaper,’ says Susie Atkinson, founder of Studio Atkinson. To ensure a seamless finish, cut the corners of the borders at a 45-degree angle and match the patterns so the print can flow.

If you choose a peel-and-stick wallpaper, like those from Made of Sundays, this is a great way to make a rental hallway look expensive.

3. Paint the frames and edges in a contrasting hue

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

A small tin of paint can work wonders to revitalise a space.

‘Habitually painted white, door frames are a fantastic spot to inject colour with more decorative paint ideas . Take the concept further by adding the same colour along the edge of the door; this will add a surprising detail, revealing itself only when the door is opened,’ says Ruth Mottershead, creative director at Little Greene.

‘This is a brilliant way to bring bolder hues or highlight colours into a space without it feeling overwhelming. Yellow works as a contrast to blue or grey walls; it adds a splash of pure joy. Alternatively, a hot pink or bright red will have a similar effect in a green or brown-hued room.’

Rust-Oleum Lemon Sorbet 750ml Interior Wood Paint in Matt Finish £19 at Amazon UK 750ml is more than enough to cover a door frame and edge and since it is dry to the touch in an hour, and you can apply a second coat in four hours – this DIY hack is a quick weekend project.

Each of these techniques will quickly and affordably level up your hallways. Let us know if you have any other tips for adding extra flair to a hallway door in the comments below.