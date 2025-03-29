I was shocked to discover a treasure-trove of designer-look garden furniture at La Redoute on sale right now – 6 chic standouts

Give your garden that high-end look

Who knew that La Redoute’s garden furniture had such a designer look but without the accompanying high price point?! I sure didn’t. In all honesty, the brand’s outdoor furniture offering has largely flown under the radar here at the Ideal Home office – but now it’s firmly on it, especially as its expensive-looking buys are also currently all on sale.

I’ve been a fan of La Redoute’s home accessories and furniture for years now. But it wasn’t necessarily a retailer I would have thought of when searching for the best garden furniture, that's all changed after seeing their stylish outdoor offering which includes everything from chic garden chairs to creative side tables and even like-for-like designer alternatives.

And if you want to bag one of the best garden furniture deals, all you need to do is apply code SAVE at checkout to get up to 50%.

I love spending hours browsing through brands’ and retailers’ collections and finding the hidden gems. That’s exactly what I’ve done with La Redoute’s garden furniture range, stumbling upon everything from the perfect dupe for the cult favourite HAY Palissade garden chairs, available at Holloways of Ludlow to a luxurious-looking daybed in a Soho Home style along the way.

Set of 2 Manni Aluminium Garden Armchairs
Manni Aluminium Garden Armchairs, Set of 2

This deep dive into La Redoute's garden furniture range would have been worth it even if all I found was this set of garden chairs. And that's because they're a dead ringer for the aforementioned HAY Palissade chairs, which are the ultimate outdoor furniture goals.

Graphir Square Side Table
Graphir Square Side Table

Totem side tables became a major furniture trend a couple of years ago and is still going strong and looks super stylish in homes and gardens alike. I love this elevated and creative take on the trend made with cement - and if you get two of them, the grooves fit together perfectly to make a larger side table, even if you get two different sizes.

Briana Sun Lounger in Acacia and Woven Resin
Briana Sun Lounger in Acacia and Woven Resin

Having any type of sun lounger in your garden is already quite the luxury - but having one made with acacia wood (one of the best-rated garden furniture materials) and covered in a stylish woven pattern, injecting a bit of colour into the outdoor space, is even better.

Natou Acacia Garden Coffee Table
Natou Acacia Garden Coffee Table

Sticking with the acacia wood theme, the Natou coffee table is made with the same hardwood material. And I still can't believe how affordable it is considering what it's made of. And the design itself with the braided rope bottom looks so high end!

Klapi Metal Garden Table
Klapi Metal Garden Table

This space-saving table, perfect for small garden ideas, is another HAY dupe that I'm very pleased about. With its conical base and two-tone design (available in two various colourways), I think it's a cross between the HAY Palissade Cone Dining Table from Holloways of Ludlow and the HAY Ceramic Table.

Sanford Double Garden Covered Daybed
Sanford Double Garden Covered Daybed

I know that I can't call this a budget garden idea, but compared to the Soho Home Aurea Cabana that it looks very similar to, it's far more affordable as the Soho Home version costs about six times the price.

There are many other designer-looking garden furniture buys in the La Redoute range that are worth browsing and potentially investing in, whether you’re after the best wooden garden furniture or a stylish garden chair.

Which one would you like to add to your garden or patio? My advice is snap it up quick while the promotion is still going.

