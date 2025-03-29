I was shocked to discover a treasure-trove of designer-look garden furniture at La Redoute on sale right now – 6 chic standouts
Give your garden that high-end look
Who knew that La Redoute’s garden furniture had such a designer look but without the accompanying high price point?! I sure didn’t. In all honesty, the brand’s outdoor furniture offering has largely flown under the radar here at the Ideal Home office – but now it’s firmly on it, especially as its expensive-looking buys are also currently all on sale.
I’ve been a fan of La Redoute’s home accessories and furniture for years now. But it wasn’t necessarily a retailer I would have thought of when searching for the best garden furniture, that's all changed after seeing their stylish outdoor offering which includes everything from chic garden chairs to creative side tables and even like-for-like designer alternatives.
And if you want to bag one of the best garden furniture deals, all you need to do is apply code SAVE at checkout to get up to 50%.
I love spending hours browsing through brands’ and retailers’ collections and finding the hidden gems. That’s exactly what I’ve done with La Redoute’s garden furniture range, stumbling upon everything from the perfect dupe for the cult favourite HAY Palissade garden chairs, available at Holloways of Ludlow to a luxurious-looking daybed in a Soho Home style along the way.
This deep dive into La Redoute's garden furniture range would have been worth it even if all I found was this set of garden chairs. And that's because they're a dead ringer for the aforementioned HAY Palissade chairs, which are the ultimate outdoor furniture goals.
Totem side tables became a major furniture trend a couple of years ago and is still going strong and looks super stylish in homes and gardens alike. I love this elevated and creative take on the trend made with cement - and if you get two of them, the grooves fit together perfectly to make a larger side table, even if you get two different sizes.
Having any type of sun lounger in your garden is already quite the luxury - but having one made with acacia wood (one of the best-rated garden furniture materials) and covered in a stylish woven pattern, injecting a bit of colour into the outdoor space, is even better.
Sticking with the acacia wood theme, the Natou coffee table is made with the same hardwood material. And I still can't believe how affordable it is considering what it's made of. And the design itself with the braided rope bottom looks so high end!
This space-saving table, perfect for small garden ideas, is another HAY dupe that I'm very pleased about. With its conical base and two-tone design (available in two various colourways), I think it's a cross between the HAY Palissade Cone Dining Table from Holloways of Ludlow and the HAY Ceramic Table.
I know that I can't call this a budget garden idea, but compared to the Soho Home Aurea Cabana that it looks very similar to, it's far more affordable as the Soho Home version costs about six times the price.
There are many other designer-looking garden furniture buys in the La Redoute range that are worth browsing and potentially investing in, whether you’re after the best wooden garden furniture or a stylish garden chair.
Which one would you like to add to your garden or patio? My advice is snap it up quick while the promotion is still going.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
6 of the best bedding plants to add to your garden in April for vibrant flower beds this summer
Colourful displays are just months away...
By Sophie King
-
Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too
I've never known a washing up bowl have such a cult following
By Rebecca Knight
-
5 things you need to know before installing a porch to avoid an expensive mistake
Check these things off before diving in to avoid and expensive mistake when installing a porch
By Holly Reaney
-
Lidl garden range includes a genius hack to instantly make a patio look more expensive – and it's only £17
Is your patio decking looking a little tired? We suggest you head to your nearest Lidl right away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Aldi's BBQ top pizza oven is back in time for summer – and it's even cheaper than last year
Any budding dough-spinners would be foolish to miss out on this bargain buy
By Kezia Reynolds
-
George Home's curved garden furniture collection has nailed this year’s hottest seating trend – these are our top picks from the collection
It's both comfortable and stylish
By Kezia Reynolds
-
IKEA's mini greenhouse has just launched in a stunning on-trend colourway – and it's only £15
The striking new blue colourway is perfect for seeing in the spring in style
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Habitat is selling the perfect lookalike for IKEA’s stylish garden furniture set – and it’s £870 cheaper!
IKEA's HAVSTEN outdoor furniture is sleek and stylish but not cheap by any means – but we've found an alternative
By Sara Hesikova
-
Social media can’t get enough of the striking Dunelm Santorini egg chair - but I’ve found a cheaper alternative at QVC that looks just as good
QVC seriously needs to be on your radar for some of the best stylish and comfortable garden furniture this summer
By Kezia Reynolds
-
George Home is bringing the disco trend to the garden with their stunning £16 planters - I'm seeing them all over social media
Not only is this a playful garden trend, but disco ball planters will add extra shine to your outdoor spaces
By Kezia Reynolds
-
This George Home garden furniture set sold out in days last year – it’s back in stock, but be quick before it’s gone again!
And it's the perfect lookalike for a designer cult favourite that's five times more expensive
By Sara Hesikova