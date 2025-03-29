Who knew that La Redoute’s garden furniture had such a designer look but without the accompanying high price point?! I sure didn’t. In all honesty, the brand’s outdoor furniture offering has largely flown under the radar here at the Ideal Home office – but now it’s firmly on it, especially as its expensive-looking buys are also currently all on sale.

I’ve been a fan of La Redoute’s home accessories and furniture for years now. But it wasn’t necessarily a retailer I would have thought of when searching for the best garden furniture, that's all changed after seeing their stylish outdoor offering which includes everything from chic garden chairs to creative side tables and even like-for-like designer alternatives.

And if you want to bag one of the best garden furniture deals, all you need to do is apply code SAVE at checkout to get up to 50%.

A decking or patio will instantly be elevated by the Graphir Square Side Table (Image credit: La Redoute)

I love spending hours browsing through brands’ and retailers’ collections and finding the hidden gems. That’s exactly what I’ve done with La Redoute’s garden furniture range, stumbling upon everything from the perfect dupe for the cult favourite HAY Palissade garden chairs, available at Holloways of Ludlow to a luxurious-looking daybed in a Soho Home style along the way.

There are many other designer-looking garden furniture buys in the La Redoute range that are worth browsing and potentially investing in, whether you’re after the best wooden garden furniture or a stylish garden chair.

Which one would you like to add to your garden or patio? My advice is snap it up quick while the promotion is still going.