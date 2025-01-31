How to hide a dehumidifier when not in use — 5 ways to make this eyesore appliance invisible in your home

If you’re wondering how to hide a dehumidifier when not in use, you probably already know just how effective these appliances are. They can damp-proof your home and reduce condensation like no other product out there, but that doesn’t mean that they’re pretty.

As someone who tests the best dehumidifiers for a living, I have at least two of these appliances in my house at one time. And while I know there are ways to disguise a dehumidifier while I’m using it, what about when I’m not? Because more often than not, they simply get in the way - and I’m fed up with seeing them on show in my small home.

Thankfully, out of sight doesn’t mean out of mind, and there are ways to hide a dehumidifier when not in use without 1) compromising on your home decor, and 2) storing it so far away it’s not readily available for when you need it next. In fact, something as simple as tucking it in a corner or using your home’s furniture can work wonders if you want to continue getting rid of damp.

1. Conceal it with furniture

If you want to hide a dehumidifier when not in use, bigger pieces of furniture in your home can help you out. For example, you could make the most of your living room storage by hiding it in your TV unit, placing it under a console table, or even popping it behind one of the best sofas to keep it out of the way.

If you’re in the market for new home storage that will also double up as dehumidifier storage, this Laura Ashley Washed Oak Calford 2 Door 3 Drawer Cabinet from Next would be perfect for any living room, bedroom, or even kitchen.

Alternatively, you could build your own furniture to house your dehumidifier. This is echoed by Toni Doran, Senior CAD Designer from Strachan, who says, ‘One of the best ways to conceal a dehumidifier is to integrate it into a bespoke sideboard, shelving unit, or cabinet. Louvered doors, mesh fronts, or slatted wood designs help it blend seamlessly.’ Plus, this allows you to get it in and out without too much hassle.

You don’t have to spend a fortune on this, though. Sometimes, the best ideas are the cheapest, so you may be able to upcycle furniture already in your home to make it more practical.

2. Hide it behind a plant

The best indoor plants aren’t just nice to look at; they can also be extremely practical. Some can reduce dust levels in your home, and others can purify the air for you - but that’s not all. They can also offer the perfect hiding place for your dehumidifier when you want it out of the way.

And while you can just pop your dehumidifier behind the plant and be done with it, it’s important to consider the common dehumidifier mistakes that people make. One of them is not taking care of it, especially when it’s not in use.

As Chris Michael, Meaco’s managing director, explains, ‘Regardless of whether you hide the dehumidifier away, or whether you just leave it standing still, the danger is that mould might form on the coils because of the prolonged period of not using it.’

That’s why I’d suggest hiding your dehumidifier behind one of the best plants for reducing condensation, so you’re keeping this excess moisture under control even when you’re not using the damp-busting appliance.

Of course, some dehumidifiers can also be on the larger size, so I’d suggest opting for a bigger plant if you want to hide a dehumidifier behind it. Something like this The Little Botanical XL Areca Palm Ceramic Pot Plant from John Lewis would be ideal, as the foliage is big enough to hide anything behind it.

3. Pop it into a storage basket

One of the best storage and organisation tips everyone needs to know is that storage baskets can help with anything, anywhere. In fact, a storage basket could be the answer to your dehumidifier storage struggles.

By popping your dehumidifier into one of these baskets (or even a storage box), you can keep it readily available while also hiding it from view. If you wanted to, you could even pile on some of the blankets or pillows on top to make it completely your dehumidifier completely invisible - especially if you follow the tips to style blankets like a pro.

You have two options when it comes to these storage baskets, too. You could opt for something large and open, like this Sage Green Bobble Storage Basket from Next, or you could opt for one with a lid, like this Aquila Woven Herbarium Basket with Lid from La Redoute. Then, just place the basket wherever you have space - or somewhere you want to make a statement.

4. Tuck it in the corner

The simplest solution to hiding your dehumidifier when it’s not in use is to simply tuck it in the corner, away from high-traffic areas of the house. This means it won’t draw much attention and will simply fade into the background rather than stick out like a sore thumb.

Toni also suggests that you position it strategically around your home. ‘Position your dehumidifier next to a tall floor lamp, media console, or shelving unit to make it less noticeable. You can also tuck it behind a decorative room divider, under a floating console with airflow gaps, or within a radiator cover with a vented design.’

If you wanted to, you could even attach some castor wheels - like these 16 PCS Self Adhesive Castor Wheels from Amazon - to the bottom of the dehumidifier. This will make it easier than ever to move it around your house and tuck it into corners or in the position of your choosing.

5. Choose a stylish dehumidifier

There are many things you need to consider when choosing a dehumidifier, but most people forget that style and substance can co-exist. And if you really can’t find any way to hide a dehumidifier when you’re not using it, it may be worth choosing a stylish dehumidifier that won’t serve as an eyesore in your home.

Although dehumidifiers aren’t as pretty as the best air purifiers (especially the Dupray Bloom Air Purifier that doubles up as a plant pot), there are a few stylish contenders - one of them being the MeacoDry Arete Two Dehumidifier / Air Purifier from Currys. This was a conscious design choice, too.

Chris from Meaco told us, ‘When we surveyed customers, the surprising result that was clear from the data was that customers don’t store dehumidifiers away, they leave them where they are. This why Arete was designed to be like a piece of furniture and has the feet at the bottom of the design (that hide the castors), as all furniture has feet.’

Alternatively, you could opt for a few smaller dehumidifiers like the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini Dehumidifier from Amazon and scatter them around the house in lieu of one larger one. You can then tuck them behind larger pieces of furniture or even pop them under the bed when you’re not using them.

If you’re going to do that, just make sure you know what size dehumidifier you need for each room to ensure you’re getting the best coverage.

FAQs

Where is the best place to leave a dehumidifier?

If you’ve finished with your dehumidifier, it’s best to leave it in a cool, dry place where the coils can remain mould-free. You should also store it upright, especially if you have a dehumidifier that uses refrigerant to remove excess moisture from the air.

It’s also important to ensure that you don’t leave any water in the dehumidifier while you’re storing it, as this can lead to a mouldy dehumidifier tank. You want it to be stored as dry as possible.

Can you dehumidify too much?

Yes, you can. Although it’s important to remove excess moisture in a home, the ideal humidity level for a room is between 40 and 60%rh. If you dehumidify to a level lower than that, you may find that the air becomes incredibly dry. This can result in breathing difficulties and even cause your furniture to warp and shrink.

Because of this, it’s always worth buying a dehumidifier with a humidity sensor, so it automatically turns off when it reaches this ideal humidity. This way, your house will always be at the perfect level.

When you’re ready to take your dehumidifier out of hiding and use it once more, just remember to avoid the worst places to put a dehumidifier to ensure you get the most out of your appliance.