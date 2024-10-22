This Christmassy star-shaped lamp shade from IKEA sold out almost instantly last year – and now it’s back in an elevated linen version

As we’re getting ready for the end of October, we’re also becoming increasingly more conscious that it’s just 9 weeks till Christmas. At this point, you can’t blame us for thinking about Christmas decor, and specifically the Christmas decoration that quickly sold out this time last year – the IKEA STRÅLA lamp shade.

The Scandi-style XL-sized paper lantern in a seven-pointed star shape is back in stores, but we don't think it'll stick around for long. This year, the classic we know and love dropped alongside a slightly more elevated alternative covered in a beige-toned fabric in a linen style – naturally, we’re obsessed!

Selling for as little as £7, the 70 centimetres-wide piece of decor is the perfect budget Christmas decorating idea if you ask us.

The IKEA STRÅLA lamp shade is a versatile piece that can be used with most table lamp bases or even better yet, hung in the window or on your staircase railing as DIY content creator Joanna Fletcher of @project_34_selfbuild on Instagram has done. To add extra sparkle to her IKEA hack, she uses remotely controlled puck lights (like these Bawoo Wireless LED Puck Lights from Amazon selling for £14.99 for a set of six) inside each star.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nathalie Priem)

The oversized Christmas decor trend

But these oversized star lamp shades from IKEA are not the only XL-sized Christmas trend. In fact, bows and baubles are becoming bigger and bigger with each Christmas.

‘There's definitely been a noticeable rise in popularity when it comes to oversized Christmas decorations,’ confirms Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Whether it's large-scale stars, bows, or even oversized wreaths and baubles, the trend has really taken off. In recent years, people have started to view their homes as an extension of their personal style, and the shift towards bolder, larger-than-life decor is a reflection of this desire to make a striking visual impact during the festive season.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

How to style extra large Christmas decorations

If you are going to decorate your home with the likes of the IKEA STRÅLA lamp shades or bigger than life bows, it’s important to style them well so that they don’t look out of place in your home or overwhelm your space.

‘Balance is key,’ Sam starts. ‘To avoid overwhelming the room, pair large pieces with more subtle, understated elements. For example, if you have an oversized bow on your tree, complement it with simple baubles in a cohesive colour palette. If you have a grand entrance, oversized wreaths or garlands around the door can make a dramatic statement. The key is to create a sense of cohesion so that the oversized elements feel integrated rather than overpowering.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

She also has an additional idea on how to style IKEA’s starry lamp shades. ‘You could make a feature wall using oversized stars, allowing them to be the focal point, while keeping the rest of the decor minimal.

And if you don’t have an IKEA store near you and are liking the original paper star lanterns, here are a few alternatives that we love which you can invest in instead.

Top alternative picks

Cox & Cox Light Up Paper Star, Large £22 at Cox & Cox Available in a few different shapes, sizes and even colours, the Cox & Cox light-up paper stars come with a battery pack which will light it for you, no Amazon puck lights needed. But you will need three AAA batteries to get this 70s-inspired star glowing. YEPSIO Paper Star Lantern Lampshade £12.50 at Amazon With a 60 centimetre diameter, this paper star lampshade is almost as big as the IKEA alternative. With two points of the star shy, this design is for those that love their patterns - as it comes in several mosaic-inspired motifs in a myriad of colours. Beautiful! Lights4fun Paper Star Decoration Trio £12.99 at Lights4fun With a very similar cut-out design as the original IKEA STRÅLA paper lamp shade, this set from Lights4fun comes in a set of three, featuring different sizes to mix it up. Each of the trio also comes equipped with a battery pack so with two AA batteries each, you don't have to worry about illuminating these.

Are you getting as excited for Christmas as we are? The countdown is on.