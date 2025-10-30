IKEA’s genius space-saving Christmas tree is back for 2025 – 3 clever ways to use it in your home from advent calendars to extra storage
It's a festive must-have for small spaces
It’s a well-known fact that IKEA is a master of space-saving design, making it no surprise that their VINTERFINT Wall Decoration (£10) has been a huge hit since launching last year, providing an alternative Christmas tree for small spaces. But now, we’ve found three genius ways you can use this handy decoration this year.
If you’re short of Christmas decorating ideas this year, you're in the right place as this simple pine peg VINTERFINT tree has a multitude of stylish uses that extend beyond pretty decor.
At a bargain price of £10, this tree is well-suited to more budget Christmas decorating ideas, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on looks. It’s both flexible and adjustable to fit any space, while its handy pegs make it easy to create a stylish, vertical christmas tree. And here are three more genius ways you can use this stunning, space-saving decoration.
1. An Advent Calendar
First on the list (and my personal favourite) is using this tree as an Advent calendar. With nostalgia being a huge Christmas trend this year, we can expect to see more physical Advent calendars making an appearance. What makes this one special is that you can make it bespoke to you and your family - there is no ‘Bounty’ in this Christmas countdown.
'It's such a versatile piece and can really be used for anything. I love seeing how people use it as an advent calendar, where you hang a little chocolate on each peg,’ says Ideal Home contributor and interior stylist Laurie Davidson.
2. As a coat stand
One thing that is certain about the next couple of months (aside from the fact it’s Christmas) is that it’s time to dig your winter coats, hats and scarves out from storage. This is why Laurie suggests using the IKEA VINTERFINT tree as a place to ‘hang scarves.’
With festive soap dispensers, bedding and tea towels all available to shop, there's no denying that Christmas decor makes its way into every sector of the home. So why not embrace the festive coat stand? Perfect for getting you in the mood for seasonal walks…
3. As festive decor
It may sound a little obvious (this VITERFINT tree is a piece of decor after all), but you can use this tree to display a little extra festive cheer alongside your best artificial Christmas tree.
‘You can also use it as a spot to display bits of foliage and pine cones that you forage with the kids on winter walks – or even leave it free of anything but some fairy lights as a way of adding some sparkle to your walls,’ says Laurie.
The IKEA VINTERFINT tree is already running low in stock in some stores. So, if there isn't one available to you nearby, here are three more similar options you can shop online.
The IKEA VINTERFINT tree is a stylish and practical peice of festive decor, well-suited to any home of any size.
