IKEA’s genius space-saving Christmas tree is back for 2025 – 3 clever ways to use it in your home from advent calendars to extra storage

It’s a well-known fact that IKEA is a master of space-saving design, making it no surprise that their VINTERFINT Wall Decoration (£10) has been a huge hit since launching last year, providing an alternative Christmas tree for small spaces. But now, we’ve found three genius ways you can use this handy decoration this year.

If you’re short of Christmas decorating ideas this year, you're in the right place as this simple pine peg VINTERFINT tree has a multitude of stylish uses that extend beyond pretty decor.

At a bargain price of £10, this tree is well-suited to more budget Christmas decorating ideas , but it certainly doesn’t skimp on looks. It’s both flexible and adjustable to fit any space, while its handy pegs make it easy to create a stylish, vertical christmas tree. And here are three more genius ways you can use this stunning, space-saving decoration.

IKEA Vinterfint Wall Decoration - Pine £10 at IKEA

1. An Advent Calendar

(Image credit: IKEA)

First on the list (and my personal favourite) is using this tree as an Advent calendar. With nostalgia being a huge Christmas trend this year, we can expect to see more physical Advent calendars making an appearance. What makes this one special is that you can make it bespoke to you and your family - there is no ‘Bounty’ in this Christmas countdown.

'It's such a versatile piece and can really be used for anything. I love seeing how people use it as an advent calendar, where you hang a little chocolate on each peg,’ says Ideal Home contributor and interior stylist Laurie Davidson .

2. As a coat stand

One thing that is certain about the next couple of months (aside from the fact it’s Christmas) is that it’s time to dig your winter coats, hats and scarves out from storage. This is why Laurie suggests using the IKEA VINTERFINT tree as a place to ‘hang scarves.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

With festive soap dispensers, bedding and tea towels all available to shop, there's no denying that Christmas decor makes its way into every sector of the home. So why not embrace the festive coat stand? Perfect for getting you in the mood for seasonal walks…

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. As festive decor

It may sound a little obvious (this VITERFINT tree is a piece of decor after all), but you can use this tree to display a little extra festive cheer alongside your best artificial Christmas tree .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara Hesikova)

‘You can also use it as a spot to display bits of foliage and pine cones that you forage with the kids on winter walks – or even leave it free of anything but some fairy lights as a way of adding some sparkle to your walls,’ says Laurie.

The IKEA VINTERFINT tree is already running low in stock in some stores. So, if there isn't one available to you nearby, here are three more similar options you can shop online.

Light Up Christmas Tree Wall Decoration £29 at Dunelm This stunning IKEA tree comes with extra folliage for a rustic look. Use simply for decor, or add little hooks to make an advent calendar. pixomixo Pixomixo Christmas Wooden Ladder Tree £13.99 at Amazon Display your favourite Christmas memories on this pretty space-saving tree. It's a great idea for personalising your festive decor. Z&Q BROS LTD New Amazing Lit Twig Wall Christmas Tree Decoration New Year Gift Present £18.99 at Amazon This simple tree is a blank canvas for all your festive decorating ideas. Add baubles for a classic look..

The IKEA VINTERFINT tree is a stylish and practical peice of festive decor, well-suited to any home of any size.