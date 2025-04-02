IKEA has quietly launched a new storage trolley – its clever shape makes it perfect for blending into your home
The beauty in this trolley is in its simplicity
IKEA is a master of stylish yet practical storage solutions, and it seems the IKEA design team have outdone themselves once again with the understated LOSHULT trolley.
IKEA quietly launched the product earlier this month, and we already think the LOSHULT trolley could become as iconic as the classic RASKOG trolley. IKEA trolleys are famed for inspiring a plethora of genius hacks, from storing bathroom essentials to acting as a bar cart - we love that they are well-suited to any area of your home.
The LOSHULT trolley (£40) is no different. Its sleek wooden design creates a timeless, minimalist look that will blend seamlessly into your kitchen, office or living room. Could this be the latest IKEA hack to add to your home?
The square design of the LOSHULT trolley means it can be tucked neatly into a corner or next to a desk or worktop.
The square design of the LOSHULT trolley is what caught my attention first. It may sound obvious, but the square shape means the trolley will be able to fit neatly in a corner, without appearing bulky or in the way - in other words, it will blend harmoniously with the rest of your decor. Plus, the geometric shape has a stylish retro look, and with retro IKEA furniture trending, it can only be a good thing.
The LOSHULT trolley is made of solid pine, and its wheels have lockable castors, making it easy to wheel and then park. The pine finish will complement any Scandinavian living room ideas. Equally, if pine isn’t your style, you can easily upcycle the trolley to suit your tastes using a lick of paint.
The main drawback of this trolley is that it has a thin layer of transparent lacquer. If you are planning to repaint this trolley, you will need to lightly scuff the service to make sure the paint adheres to it.
At £40 the LOSHULT trolley isn’t as cheap as the £30 RASKOG or £10 JUTTERSBO trolley. However, at 38x38x82cm it is much larger than it’s cheaper counterparts. Combined with it’s practical square shape, I think the trolley is better optimised for storage.
It’s the perfect size to rest by your home office desk to house a printer, stationary and extra storage within reach, or for styling up as a cute coffee bar in your kitchen.
Shop square storage trolleys
Perfect for hosting, this trolley will comfortably store wine, plates and cutlery and its handy wheels means it can be wheeled around to wherever you need it.
These pull out shelves mean you can tuck away any clutter you don't want on show. Plus, the square shape of this trolley means it can easily be tucked away out of sight.
It’s the shape of the LOSHULT trolley that sells it for me. It looks great and has been designed to fit into the shape of your home. I want my storage solutions to blend into the decor of my home, and this trolley does exactly that. What do you think?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
