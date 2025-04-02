IKEA has quietly launched a new storage trolley – its clever shape makes it perfect for blending into your home

IKEA is a master of stylish yet practical storage solutions, and it seems the IKEA design team have outdone themselves once again with the understated LOSHULT trolley.

IKEA quietly launched the product earlier this month, and we already think the LOSHULT trolley could become as iconic as the classic RASKOG trolley . IKEA trolleys are famed for inspiring a plethora of genius hacks, from storing bathroom essentials to acting as a bar cart - we love that they are well-suited to any area of your home.

The LOSHULT trolley (£40) is no different. Its sleek wooden design creates a timeless, minimalist look that will blend seamlessly into your kitchen, office or living room. Could this be the latest IKEA hack to add to your home?

IKEA LOSHULT trolley £40 at IKEA The square design of the LOSHULT trolley means it can be tucked neatly into a corner or next to a desk or worktop.

The square design of the LOSHULT trolley is what caught my attention first. It may sound obvious, but the square shape means the trolley will be able to fit neatly in a corner, without appearing bulky or in the way - in other words, it will blend harmoniously with the rest of your decor. Plus, the geometric shape has a stylish retro look, and with retro IKEA furniture trending, it can only be a good thing.

The LOSHULT trolley is made of solid pine, and its wheels have lockable castors, making it easy to wheel and then park. The pine finish will complement any Scandinavian living room ideas . Equally, if pine isn’t your style, you can easily upcycle the trolley to suit your tastes using a lick of paint.

The main drawback of this trolley is that it has a thin layer of transparent lacquer. If you are planning to repaint this trolley, you will need to lightly scuff the service to make sure the paint adheres to it.

(Image credit: IKEA)

At £40 the LOSHULT trolley isn’t as cheap as the £30 RASKOG or £10 JUTTERSBO trolley . However, at 38x38x82cm it is much larger than it’s cheaper counterparts. Combined with it’s practical square shape, I think the trolley is better optimised for storage.

It’s the perfect size to rest by your home office desk to house a printer, stationary and extra storage within reach, or for styling up as a cute coffee bar in your kitchen.

Shop square storage trolleys

DUNELM Linha Bamboo Kitchen Trolley £80 at Dunelm Perfect for hosting, this trolley will comfortably store wine, plates and cutlery and its handy wheels means it can be wheeled around to wherever you need it. AMAZON Square Mesh Storage Trolley With 5 Shelves on Wheels, Black £49.99 at Amazon These pull out shelves mean you can tuck away any clutter you don't want on show. Plus, the square shape of this trolley means it can easily be tucked away out of sight. George Home Black Storage Trolley £20 at George Home The black of this George Home trolley gives it a sophisticated design. At half the price of IKEA's trolley, it's a great alternative - especially if you want something that looks a little more sleek.

It’s the shape of the LOSHULT trolley that sells it for me. It looks great and has been designed to fit into the shape of your home. I want my storage solutions to blend into the decor of my home, and this trolley does exactly that. What do you think?