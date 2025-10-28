My favourite Addison Ross wireless lamp quickly sold out the first time around – now it’s back in 6 new on-trend colours

For years, Addison Ross was best known for its colourful bobbin salt and pepper mills. But when the homeware brand introduced its first foray into the world of lighting this April with the launch of wireless bobbin lamps, they quickly became a cult product, going super viral on Instagram and quickly selling out in the bestselling colourway, cherry. And as of today, you can get the Addison Ross bobbin lamps in six new colours, just in time for cosy season.

Addison Ross has always championed the bobbin trend and almost single-handedly brought it back with its salt and pepper mills – so much so, that the brand has since patented the bobbin design and trademarked the ‘bobbin’ term.

But the range of the Addison Ross bobbin lamps was a gamechanger for the brand with sales increasing by 40% compared to the previous year. And sales for the year 2025 - 2026 are on track to rise by further 72%, all thanks to the brand's best wireless lamp design.

Top new colourways

Addison Ross Chocolate Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lamp £125 at Addison Ross Lately, everything in delicious shades of brown fly off the shelves as it's one of the biggest colour trends of the moment so I'm sure this colourway is going to do well. Addison Ross Navy Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lamp £125 at Addison Ross Blue is not only the UK's, but also the world's, favourite colour. This sophisticated navy blue shade looks especially great with that glossy lacquer finish. Addison Ross Racing Green Lacquer Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lamp £125 at Addison Ross With the days getting shorter and temperatures dropping, darker and moodier shades like this deep racing green are what we're all craving right now. At least I am anyway!

I own one of the bobbin lamps in the popular cherry colourway (pictured below) which keeps coming in and out of stock and is currently sold out on the brand’s website. In fact, ever since the launch, this lamp has had over 10,000 customers on the waitlist.

I couldn’t be happier both with the bobbin wireless design of the lamp with the glossy lacquered finish and the cherry red colourway.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I predict that the next bestseller from the new drop will be the similarly on-trend shade, chocolate brown, as we’ve seen all shades of brown become one of the biggest home decor trends, ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year 2025.

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

‘We’ve always seen the bobbin lamp as a piece that brings joy and personality into the home,’ says Sarah Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘As we head into the winter months, this felt like the perfect moment to reimagine the collection with a palette that reflects both the current mood in interiors and the enduring spirit of Addison Ross design.’

The six new colourways include darker shades perfect for the cosy autumn and winter season, as well as bolder colours reminiscent of traditional Christmas colour schemes.

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

David Ross, the other co-founder of Addison Ross, continues. ‘We were drawn to deeper, more layered tones such as chocolate, racing green and navy for their sophistication and warmth, balanced by our signature eau de nil, which remains a timeless favourite.'

'The new red and leaf shades bring an uplifting, playful energy – perfect for the festive season or simply for those who love bold colour year-round.’

Which of the new colourways is your favourite?