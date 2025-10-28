My favourite Addison Ross wireless lamp quickly sold out the first time around – now it’s back in 6 new on-trend colours
Instagram’s most viral lamp that's perfect for cosy season
For years, Addison Ross was best known for its colourful bobbin salt and pepper mills. But when the homeware brand introduced its first foray into the world of lighting this April with the launch of wireless bobbin lamps, they quickly became a cult product, going super viral on Instagram and quickly selling out in the bestselling colourway, cherry. And as of today, you can get the Addison Ross bobbin lamps in six new colours, just in time for cosy season.
Addison Ross has always championed the bobbin trend and almost single-handedly brought it back with its salt and pepper mills – so much so, that the brand has since patented the bobbin design and trademarked the ‘bobbin’ term.
But the range of the Addison Ross bobbin lamps was a gamechanger for the brand with sales increasing by 40% compared to the previous year. And sales for the year 2025 - 2026 are on track to rise by further 72%, all thanks to the brand's best wireless lamp design.
Top new colourways
I own one of the bobbin lamps in the popular cherry colourway (pictured below) which keeps coming in and out of stock and is currently sold out on the brand’s website. In fact, ever since the launch, this lamp has had over 10,000 customers on the waitlist.
I couldn’t be happier both with the bobbin wireless design of the lamp with the glossy lacquered finish and the cherry red colourway.
I predict that the next bestseller from the new drop will be the similarly on-trend shade, chocolate brown, as we’ve seen all shades of brown become one of the biggest home decor trends, ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year 2025.
‘We’ve always seen the bobbin lamp as a piece that brings joy and personality into the home,’ says Sarah Ross, co-founder of Addison Ross.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
‘As we head into the winter months, this felt like the perfect moment to reimagine the collection with a palette that reflects both the current mood in interiors and the enduring spirit of Addison Ross design.’
The six new colourways include darker shades perfect for the cosy autumn and winter season, as well as bolder colours reminiscent of traditional Christmas colour schemes.
David Ross, the other co-founder of Addison Ross, continues. ‘We were drawn to deeper, more layered tones such as chocolate, racing green and navy for their sophistication and warmth, balanced by our signature eau de nil, which remains a timeless favourite.'
'The new red and leaf shades bring an uplifting, playful energy – perfect for the festive season or simply for those who love bold colour year-round.’
Which of the new colourways is your favourite?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.