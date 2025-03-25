M&S has seen searches of this quirky home decor trend soar this spring and it's quickly becoming a bestseller
We'll give you one clue - shoppers are going crazy for this one vegetable
Cabbageware is the surprising trend I’m seeing in all my favourite homeware shops right now. This veggie-inspired tableware trend consists of plentiful and charming decor to add to your summer tablescapes.
You heard me right the first time, Cabbageware is trending. Think cabbage shapes plates, jugs and serving dishes, this whimsical home decor trend has seen a surge in popularity over the past few weeks.
Trend experts at M&S say that they’ve noticed a surge of searches for cabbage-themed decor, and while it may sound a little out there, these charming pieces of tableware are on track to become bestsellers.
‘We’ve seen a surge in searches for ‘cabbageware’ across both Google and social media over the past few weeks. It taps into a growing appetite for playful, nostalgic homeware that feels fresh and joyful – particularly as we transition into spring,’ says Karen Thomas, Head of Design for M&S Home.
To save you searching these are all the best pieces nailing the trend at M&S and beyond.
The textured affect of this jug gives the impression that is has been formed by cabbage leaves. Packed with character, this makes a great addition to any kitchen.
The cup and saucer set has a wonderfully whimsical feel to it. It's just one of my many kitsch teacups hitting the high street this year, but it might be my favourite.
This red cabbage-inspired piece is a bolder take on the cabbageware trend. It's a great budget alternative to the £70 Les Ottomans Radicchio Serving Tray that's exclusive to Liberty London.
If you fell in love with the Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage bowl, the original designer piece that launched the cabbageware trend, this is the next best thing that costs half the price. It's great for your summer salads and barbecue sides.
Made from durable stoneware, this plate will look great displayed on a wall, scaling up a dinner table or for serving nibbles.
This year, we’ve seen natural-themed decor such as floral tableware and daisies trending, cabbageware is a quirky maximalist take on these natural elements.
‘With maximalist and garden-inspired decor on the rise, many are embracing pieces that feel vintage-inspired, a little kitsch and remind them of items from their childhoods,’ says Karen.
Like another big trend tomato-themed decor, Cabbageware is all about embracing organic elements in your interior design. You don’t have to go all out cabbage, but adding a few cabbage serving dishes to your dining table will add a playful edge to your tablescape.
The cabbage designs look most striking when paired with a warm neutral backdrop, think buttery yellows, soft beiges, plaster pinks and potentially a splash of sky blue. These bowls, plates and jugs were designed to stand out so embrace their vibrant green hues and be creative with how you style them.
Alternatives
The OG serving bowl which started the trend is timeless, you'll find the bowl and plate variations dotted through the homes of our editors.
Microwave and dishwasher safe, this pink cabbage plate will elevate any meal.
Will you be adding some cabbage to your next dinner?
