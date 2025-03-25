Cabbageware is the surprising trend I’m seeing in all my favourite homeware shops right now. This veggie-inspired tableware trend consists of plentiful and charming decor to add to your summer tablescapes.

You heard me right the first time, Cabbageware is trending. Think cabbage shapes plates, jugs and serving dishes, this whimsical home decor trend has seen a surge in popularity over the past few weeks.

Trend experts at M&S say that they’ve noticed a surge of searches for cabbage-themed decor, and while it may sound a little out there, these charming pieces of tableware are on track to become bestsellers.

‘We’ve seen a surge in searches for ‘cabbageware’ across both Google and social media over the past few weeks. It taps into a growing appetite for playful, nostalgic homeware that feels fresh and joyful – particularly as we transition into spring,’ says Karen Thomas, Head of Design for M&S Home.

To save you searching these are all the best pieces nailing the trend at M&S and beyond.

This year, we’ve seen natural-themed decor such as floral tableware and daisies trending, cabbageware is a quirky maximalist take on these natural elements.

‘With maximalist and garden-inspired decor on the rise, many are embracing pieces that feel vintage-inspired, a little kitsch and remind them of items from their childhoods,’ says Karen.

(Image credit: M&S)

Like another big trend tomato-themed decor , Cabbageware is all about embracing organic elements in your interior design. You don’t have to go all out cabbage, but adding a few cabbage serving dishes to your dining table will add a playful edge to your tablescape.

The cabbage designs look most striking when paired with a warm neutral backdrop, think buttery yellows, soft beiges, plaster pinks and potentially a splash of sky blue. These bowls, plates and jugs were designed to stand out so embrace their vibrant green hues and be creative with how you style them.

Alternatives

Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Serving Bowl £30 at John Lewis The OG serving bowl which started the trend is timeless, you'll find the bowl and plate variations dotted through the homes of our editors. Primark Cabbage-Shaped Plate £5 at Primark Microwave and dishwasher safe, this pink cabbage plate will elevate any meal. The Cottage Garden Cabbage Planter £15 at Debenhams UK This trend is not confimed to your home, so take it outside with this stunning planter.

Will you be adding some cabbage to your next dinner?