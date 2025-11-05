This retro gift is having a huge comeback for 2025 – and John Lewis’ Christmas ad proves it’s about more than the music

It’s already the time of year when John Lewis drops their highly anticipated Christmas advert, and while the seasonal cheer and sentiment have hit us right in the feels, this ad is also proof that record players reign supreme as the ‘it’ gift for 2025.

Record players and vinyl have no doubt been enjoying a resurgence for the past couple of years, with music lovers (myself included) preaching our favourite records sound *so* much better on vinyl. So, if you’ve been browsing any early Black Friday deals , it may have occurred to you that a record player could be the greatest gift this Christmas.

Turning music into a moment, record players are the nostalgic gift that we can’t get enough of.

Technics Technics Sl-1500ceb-S Premium Direct Drive Turntable, Silver £799 at John Lewis This is the record player featured in the John Lewis Christmas advert. It boasts high-quality sound, easy set up and high-precision, stable, and accurate rotation and tracking of record grooves for optimum enjoyment.

One of the biggest Christmas trends this year has been nostalgia. This year, and last, we’ve always wanted to tap into memories gone by, and that’s exactly what the John Lewis advert does. Having been gifted a vinyl by his son, the father instantly transports back to his youth as the needle hits the turntable.

Where Love Lives | John Lewis & Partners | Christmas Ad 2025 - YouTube Watch On

‘This year’s John Lewis Christmas campaign is a celebration of connection, memory, and the unspoken emotions that make the season truly magical. At John Lewis, we understand the power of a thoughtful gift, and we hope the Ad will inspire our customers to find the gift that articulates their feelings, allowing the present itself to speak volumes where words may sometimes fall short,’ said Rosie Hanley, Director of Brand for John Lewis .

For me, record players are instantly nostalgic, and I have been building up my vinyl collection for a number of years. In fact, instead of soppy cards or wilted flowers, for every anniversary, Valentine’s Day, birthday or Christmas, my boyfriend and I gift each other a vinyl, which feels more intimate than any ‘romantic’ tat grabbed from the shelves.

Last Christmas, my dad got me a first edition Fleetwood Mac record with an original concert programme still in the sleeve, and honestly, it’s one of my most prized possessions and the first thing I said when asked ‘what did you get for Christmas?’.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m not alone in the sentiment, as Not On The High Street reports ‘gifts for music lovers’ is one of their most popular shopping searches, while TGJones (formerly WHSmith) has seen a 300% increase in searches for record players in 2025.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘The rising vinyl trend reflects a return to analogue; the meditative joy of choosing a record, turning it over, and enjoying the track,’ says Anna Ross, Trends & Curation expert at Not On The High Street .

‘It’s also a shared experience: treasured record collections can be passed down through generations, and people take joy in sharing their favourites with loved ones.

‘Another contributor is the rise of vinyl culture in the younger generation and nights out in listening bars which only play records.’

Not only this, but record players have become a home decor trend in their own right.

‘Artists have also been embracing vinyl as part of their storytelling, with many now releasing limited-edition records in eye-catching colours and designs. It’s become just as much about the aesthetic and experience as it is the sound,’ says Hayley Brown AO’s audio expert.

‘Record players have also become statement pieces in the home. Whether it’s a retro-style player or a sleek modern turntable, they add charm to any room. Many models come with Bluetooth connectivity so you can use them with modern speakers.’

Sony Sony Ps-Lx310bt 2 Speed Bluetooth Record Player - Black £199 at Argos This is the record player I own, and I love it. It can connect to Bluetooth as well as plug in speakers, is incredibly easy to use. The controls are easy and the needle is operated by a button, making it a great choice for 'novices'. Audio-Technica Audio-Technica At-Lp5x Direct-Drive Turntable - Black £379.99 at Argos This well-built model has a built-in pre amplifier, excellent sound quality and a can convert your records into digital files - as vinyl always sounds better! House of Marley House of Marley Em-Jt004-Sb Belt-Drive Revolution Turntable £119.99 at Argos Also coming with Bluetooth connectivity, this record player is very beginner-friendly. Expect fool-proof set-up and excellent sound.

There’s no denying that record players and vinyl are an investment. But designed to last for years, they’re a Christmas gift you can pass down for generations to enjoy.