The sun finally setting post-5pm can only mean one thing; spring is on the horizon. And with it comes hosting and dining possibilities that we dreamed of all winter - al-fresco dinners, long weekend brunches with the sun shining in, Easter, and of course, Mother's Day.

There are myriad inspiring ways to host at home this spring, but to do so, you'll want to upgrade your tableware to reflect the change in seasons. Shove your Christmas crockery to the back of the cupboard and make room for pretty pastel hues, linen napkins, wicker accessories and floral tableware that will make any kitchen or patio look ready for entertaining.

No matter the occasion, recreating your favourite cafe aesthetic at home is the easiest way to encourage guests to linger (and brunch always tastes better in your own home). Cafe curtains and cosy banquette seating have been trending in 2026 as ways to make dining in your kitchen feel just like your favourite bistro, and completing this with the perfect brunch-themed tableware will make the scene complete.

I'm planning on heading to my parents' house to enjoy brunch at home this Mother's Day, and I've already hit order on this Bloom & Wild Daylesford hamper to make sure I have the essentials ready without needing to venture out to the supermarket. Inspired by the brighter days, I'm also looking to inject more colour into my home and blue is the perfect way to reflect the sunny skies - this Addison Ross scalloped lamp and these Birdie Fortescue candlestick holders have the most delicious glossy pastel blue finish.

If you've already got the foundations of your tableware down to a tee, part of the fun of a new season is indulging in some affordable, kitsch homeware. These tulip-shaped ceramic spoons will be a talking point all summer, while these pastry-inspired salt and pepper shakers will be a fun addition to a weekend brunch spread - plus, both cost the same as a coffee so you can keep more budget for food and drink.