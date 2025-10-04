This tiny detail will make your kitchen look expertly designed – it's turning function into a thoughtful style

Let's face it, how many times have you really stopped to think about the light switches in your kitchen? I'll bet not many. But that ought to change. While a small detail in your interior style, sometimes it's these tiny updates that make the biggest difference.

When you're going through the process of designing a new kitchen layout, smaller design features such as handles, plug sockets and light switches are the last thing you come to. However, they deserve as much thoughtful consideration as the bigger design choices, such as your kitchen colour scheme or cabinetry style.

While hardware conversations in a kitchen largely focus on picking between chrome and brass (I'm a big fan of the latter, while the former is coming back into popularity), this new take offers an entirely new perspective: the clear light switch or socket. Here's why it might be right in your space.

(Image credit: Corston Architectural Detail)

Kitchen cabinets tend to be a greedy aspect of the overall design. They take up a significant amount of attention, leaving other parts, such as your walls, a little attention starved. Instead of keeping your walls white, painting in an invigorating shade or donning with wallpaper have been two techniques we've seen gain more and more popularity in recent years.

Kitchen wallpaper ideas in particular, turn a kitchen into a cosy, character-packed space similar to the living areas in your home - key in homes where the kitchen is a lived-in space used for more than just cooking. So if you've gone to the effort of selecting a statement hue or pattern-packed wallpaper, you want to make sure every inch is shown.

Clear light switches and sockets allow you to do just that. Rather than draw attention to the wall with the contrast of a metallic finish, a clear background allows it to sink subtly into the background of your design choice.

(Image credit: Corston Architectural Detail)

'Typically, a switch or socket will have a plate that’s visible on the wall – whether it’s made from plastic, steel, ceramic, or in our case, solid brass. Yet there are some situations where a more discreet option may be called for,' explains David Gray, co-founder and product director at Corston Architectural Detail.

'Our customers value artistry and thoughtful design. Should they want to curate their interiors around a patterned wallpaper or opt for a minimalist aesthetic that enhances their space, then the Corston clear collection would be the ideal choice.'

While a clear switch or socket plate is perfect for allowing wallpaper and paint to shine through, it's also a versatile choice for those who aren't certain on a particular metal. Perhaps you have a chrome tap but brass touches elsewhere in your kitchen, choosing a clear backplate gives you the flexibility to go for a mixed-metal approach.

Similarly, it works well in minimalist kitchen designs where every detail is discreet. Keeping the switches and sockets pared-back reduces visual distraction for a kitchen that feels bright and tidy.

Would you try this out in your own kitchen or are you a fan of a metallic finish?