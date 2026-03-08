Move over, burgundy kitchens - cola is the rich, earthy hue that is going to be in the most stylish kitchens this year

Discovering new kitchen colour trends is my favourite part of my job - colour has the ability to evoke so many different emotions and completely changes the feel of a kitchen, and trending shades often reflect our broader feelings as a society. The latest emerging kitchen trend I've spotted is evidence of this - a cosy shade makes any kitchen instantly feel like the heart of the home.

In 2026, kitchen colour schemes are heading towards earthy palettes that make a space feel inviting. Burgundy and terracotta have been top contenders, but it wasn't until I ventured to the KBB exhibition in Birmingham last week to see all the latest kitchen and bathroom trends that I realised there was a competitor - cola.

Cola is a rich brown hue that pretty much does what it says on the tin - it takes inspiration from a glass of Coca-Cola with the same light-reflecting qualities to match. While it's a bold choice, I'm predicting it's going to be a kitchen colour that grows in popularity this year, and makes any kitchen feel like home.

Get the look with these stone glaze ceramic cola tiles from Ca' Pietra. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

'Cola is part of a wider move towards warmer, more comforting interiors. After years of cool greys and stark whites, homeowners are craving depth and richness, and this deep brown tone delivers that in a very sophisticated way,' explains Abbas Youssefi, managing director of Porcelain Superstore.

Colour trends for 2026 are all about earthy ones - whether it's a more grounding shade of green, mustard yellow or terracotta, these muted hues inspire a more rustic approach for our kitchens. Cola takes this trend and amplifies it - creating a dramatic space that still feels down to earth.

'Cola sits beautifully between chocolate and espresso tones, so it adds drama without feeling flat or overly dark. It brings instant warmth to a kitchen, which is especially appealing in open-plan spaces that need to feel inviting,' Abbas adds.

(Image credit: Bert & May)

'What makes cola so relevant now is the way it sits comfortably alongside the materials that dominate contemporary kitchen design,' says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca' Pietra.

'Timber cabinetry, especially walnut and oak, feels richer against it; honed stone and composite worktops gain definition; aged or brushed metals appear warmer and more cohesive. Rather than acting as a sharp contrast, cola behaves as a grounding backdrop, which allows the rest of the scheme to settle and feel resolved,' she adds.

What I love about using cola in a kitchen is that it's bold but is in a colour family that mimics natural materials. It pairs beautifully with rich walnut shades for an all-over deep look, but also can be brightened by more contemporary stone worktops and floors.

(Image credit: Bert & May)

While so much of a kitchen design comes down to appearance, there's no forgetting that a cooking space has to put practicality first.

'There is also a practical dimension to its rise. Deeper brown tones are forgiving in high-traffic cooking areas, where splashes and daily wear are inevitable, and they soften the visual impact of open shelving, utensils and appliances,' Grazzie adds.

If you're not quite feeling bold enough to commit to cola tiles in your kitchen, then experimenting with paint will feel more accessible. I love the idea of using a rich cola paint shade in a walk-in pantry with glass doors, so you get to enjoy a peep but can keep the main kitchen lighter and brighter.

These Henry Holland tiles from Bert & May (as shown above) will also let you dabble in the colour trend while keeping the core of the look neutral. Lastly, a couple of cola-inspired accessories will add depth to a worktop or open shelving to trial the trend for less.

Shop cola kitchenware

While cola might feel like a statement choice, it's actually an accessible trend to try as it suits natural wood materials so well. I would love to colour drench an entire kitchen in his hue but a pop of cola here and there would be just as stylish.