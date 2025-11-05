Pink kitchens have officially made it to the mainstream, but this doesn't mean that anyone will feel any more confident when using this sweet pastel shade.

Previously seen as a 'girly' shade reserved for the private sanctuary of a bedroom, pink is being seen as a 'new neutral' - a fun way to add character to a cooking space without being too bold, and Emma Willis' new Howdens' kitchen is evidence of just how well it works. However, its accompanying shade is an unexpected kitchen colour scheme that offers a fresh and inspiring look.

Grey and pale pink might not be a particularly new combination, but in the last few years, we've seen cool-toned grey shades (light and dark) slow down in popularity in favour of warmer palettes. However, it's been rejuvenated in Emma Willis' kitchen with a deep charcoal contrast that adds depth to the saccharine shade.

Here's how she created her relaxing Howdens kitchen, so you can take inspiration from a new colour combination.

(Image credit: Howdens)

TV and radio presenter, Emma Willis, chose a two-tone kitchen colour scheme for her space, which adds a dramatic flair to an expansive family kitchen.

When choosing a colour palette for an open plan kitchen, it's important to think about zoning different areas of the space and considering the role colour plays in creating mood and ambience.

The kitchen island in Emma and Matt Willis' kitchen forms the core of the design, and as it's large, it naturally becomes the spot that everyone gathers around for every possible occasion. By opting for Ifracrombe Antique Rose for the kitchen island cabinetry, the middle of the space looks bright and inviting - a tempting space that will form the heart of the home.

'We went for the Ilfracombe which is part of the Classic Timber Kitchen collection and the minute we saw it we knew it was the right one,' Emma explains.

On her Instagram post, Emma adds, 'I’ve always played safe with colour but wanted to give the tradition style a bit of personality and fell in love with the charcoal and antique rose colour combo.'

(Image credit: Howdens)

Both charcoal and pale pink can be more intimidating to use alone in a kitchen, but when used in a combination like in Emma's kitchen, they create a harmonious scheme with plenty of depth.

Pink has been a big kitchen trend in recent years and it's set to continue its reign with the addition of a darker, more vampy shade used next to it.

The charcoal floor-to-ceiling cabinetry adds dimension to the perimeters of the kitchen, however, there has still been plenty of light added to the look through reeded glass cabinetry and open shelving. This helps to break up the dark banks of kitchen storage, creating decorative moments amidst the practical features.

(Image credit: Howdens)

On the kitchen design process with Howdens, Emma explains, 'It all started when Matt and I visited the Howdens Expo, it’s this huge space that’s just filled with kitchens and bedrooms and it really helps you bring all the ideas in your head to life.'

'Then we met Emma who became our kitchen designer, and she made the whole process so easy. We obviously had our own ideas, but then she brought things to the table that we hadn’t even thought about. That is when the fun began. The attention to detail was next level, from the dovetail drawers to the built-in chopping boards and trays, every bit has been so well thought through,' Emma continues.

(Image credit: Howdens)

It's the small details that really bring a kitchen to life, and the two-tone colour scheme of this cooking space has been woven through each small feature. From the wall colour to the insides of the glass-fronted cabinets, antique rose peeks through in a subtle but meaningful way.

Whether you're ready to repaint your kitchen or just want to incorporate this colour scheme through smaller accessories, shop the look to get you started.

Shop the look

Two colours is always better than one and it's such an easy way to add dimension and intrigue into a kitchen scheme. We can't wait to see the next trending shade to be paired with pink.