Victoria Beckham's dark and moody London kitchen is how to get a bold colour scheme right – it's inviting, not dreary

Dark and moody kitchens have always been controversial, even though in recent years they've become much more commonplace in our homes. Years ago, striking navy and emerald green colour palettes hit the big time and inspired us to start opting for bolder schemes - a decision which doesn't come lightly in a country where dreary weather often inspires brighter interior choices.

However, there is a trick to getting this kitchen colour scheme right, and it's one that Victoria Beckham herself subscribes to. After getting a peek into her inner life in her new Netflix series, and a look into her anti-trend USA kitchen, I set out to find what interior choices she's made in her London home, too.

What we found is an example of how to be super bold with dark colours - and of course, I shouldn't have expected anything less from the Beckhams.

What first caught my eye about the Beckhams London kitchen, as shown in the above TikTok, is that it embodies a moody atmosphere. The dark base cabinets combined with dark worktops and a stainless steel splashback create a look that is anything but dreary - but it does require some confidence to recreate it.

Kitchen colour trends are constantly evolving, and while we've seen warmer-toned colours rise in popularity in 2025, there's certainly still a place for cooler-toned bold shades like black. Regardless of whether you have a small kitchen or a large open-plan space, opting for a dark colour palette can reap many rewards, helping to create a cosy space that draws inwards, encouraging people to gather within it.

Keeping the walls white and removing wall cabinetry is a great example of introducing this look to a more classic kitchen scheme. (Image credit: Future PLC)

There is, however, one trick to making a dark palette more accessible if you're not quite ready to commit to an entirely bold layout - and the Beckhams have followed it.

Two-tone kitchen colour palettes are the key to marrying a moody look with a brighter, space-enhancing aesthetic. Positioning lighter coloured cabinetry on the walls and darker cabinetry on the floor helps to ground the look and simultaneously draw the eye towards the ceiling, making it feel bigger and brighter.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Victoria Beckham's choice of a stainless steel splashback acts as the perfect transition between the two opposing colours - a cool-toned metal that is practical for a cooking zone, but effortlessly stylish at the same time.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

In a dark kitchen, adding depth and dimension through kitchen lighting ideas and clever decorative touches is key. The Beckhams have achieved this through under-cabinet task lighting that illuminates the stainless steel splashback, and this design choice is reflected through the back-lit open shelving.

To recreate the look in a contemporary kitchen scheme, opt for pared-back open shelving with under-shelf LED strip lights, and keep clutter to a minimum. If your style leans more traditional, adding lamps to a worktop and open shelves will create a warm glow against dark cabinetry.

Shop the look

While Victoria Beckham's London kitchen definitely leans more luxe, I love the trend-led inclusion of stainless steel. It's the perfect example of how you can combine practicality and style within a kitchen surface.