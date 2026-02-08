These kitchen layouts are making your space less functional – here's what to try instead in 2026

A kitchen layout that works for your needs might be harder to come by than you think. When choosing a layout, you have to work with the bones of the room, as well as balance the features you know you need - whether this is cooking equipment or ample storage. It can be hard to pick a layout, so it seems easier to start with the kitchen layouts that definitely don't work, and are seen as dated heading into 2026.

As much as kitchen cabinetry trends change over the years, so do kitchen layouts. Our lives are constantly in flux, and therefore, what we need out of a cooking space changes throughout the years - what worked 20 years ago might not meet the needs we have today.

While choosing a layout will always come down to your home and your specific needs, understanding which kitchen layouts are dated will ensure your space works for modern life.

1. Kitchen triangle

The kitchen triangle has been a rule that designers have sworn by for years. It involves positioning your fridge, oven and sink in a triangle formation to optimise efficiency and reduce how much you need to walk between the three core areas.

While it has merit, the issue is that there are now so many more priorities in a kitchen that are just as important as using your fridge, oven, and sink. The kitchen has become more of a social hub than ever before, which means the triangle has become a high-traffic area where standing on each other's toes is common.

'The way we live, cook and move around our kitchen has changed, a clear reflection of the rise of open-plan living. Instead, we now look to zone areas to create better flow,' adds Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

Creating specific zones - whether it's kitchen storage, a social drinks area complete with wine fridge, a breakfast-prep zone, or even a cooking area where the airfryer is near the oven - gives every part of your kitchen purpose.

2. One wall layouts

If you've opted for a one-wall kitchen layout, chances are that your space offered very little alternative. It's a genius space-saving layout that packs a lot into a limited area, but the typical format is starting to look dated in 2026.

Usually, in order to make the most of kitchen storage, a one-wall layout has base and wall cabinetry. This can make the wall look cluttered and overwhelming, particularly when one-wall layouts are often part of an open concept room in 2026.

'While long runs of cabinetry can appear sleek on paper, they can feel monotonous and impractical in use, especially when key functions such as preparation, cooking and storage are not clearly defined. As kitchens continue to absorb roles previously associated with dining rooms or informal living spaces, layouts that do not offer moments of pause, seating, or visual relief struggle to support how the room is actually used,' explains Charlotte Butler, senior design manager at BK Eleven.

Instead, consider swapping wall cabinetry for open shelving for a more balanced look. You can still make the most of storage by choosing clever internal kitchen storage ideas and long larder units, but the overall design will feel less visually imposing.

3. Closed-plan layouts

(Image credit: Future / James French)

Closed-plan kitchens were a common occurrence in particular period properties, such as Victorian terraced houses, where the kitchen was often at the back of the house and closed off from the dining area. While this is useful for preventing sound and cooking smells from travelling, it creates a dated look when used in contemporary homes.

This is why we've seen a resurgence in side-return extensions that do away with closed-plan living and instead create one large open plan kitchen for cooking, dining and relaxing. It works much better for a lifestyle where the kitchen is the hub of the home and allows the whole family to be in one space.

If you aren't quite convinced of this layout, broken-plan kitchens are a great alternative for allowing those cooking to socialise while also creating a more formal living or dining room.

Dated interiors aren't just about looks - it's also about how a space functions for our lifestyle needs today. As Charlotte from BK Eleven explains, ' A successful contemporary kitchen plan is one that allows the architecture and cabinetry to flex around the household, rather than asking the household to adapt to an inflexible scheme.'

Before you start planning your kitchen layout, think about how you actually use the space to determine which format will work best.