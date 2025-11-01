5 things I wouldn’t buy new for my kitchen – save your money by sourcing these items second-hand instead

A characterful and welcoming kitchen that is also sustainable and comes in under budget sounds like every renovator's dream. However, it can feel unattainable.

One change in where you source your supplies, however, can help make this dream a reality. Embracing freestanding kitchen ideas and buying salvaged, reclaimed or upcycled pieces for your kitchen will help you save money and reduce the carbon footprint of your renovation project – plus it has the added benefit of bringing so much more personality into the space; there will be no kitchen like yours.

Wondering where to start with introducing reclaimed items into your kitchen? These are 5 things I wouldn't buy new for my kitchen.

1. Kitchen island

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

An island is the heart of the kitchen design – the point around which everything is based – so it's important to get it right.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend for prep tables over traditional islands – loved for their open and airy design and the character they bring to the space. In smaller kitchens, butcher's blocks – like this colourful Costway design from Amazon – are a popular alternative due to their mobility and small stature.

But if you're trying to embrace the nostalgic kitchen trend and emulate the look of a rustic farmhouse table, butcher's block or even a more heritage-inspired island – why not just get the real thing?

‘ Buying second-hand furniture , like reclaimed workbenches or tables, can be brilliant when used as islands. This mix of old and new makes a kitchen look like it has evolved organically,’ says Olly Heriz-Smith, owner of Toby’s Reclamation.

Alternatively, an antique serving counter – built to withstand commercial use – combines practical worktop with eye-catching display space. When shopping, look for a piece with a durable worktop and that provides ample storage. A design with a glazed front – traditionally used to showcase baked goods – has a lighter look than solid designs and provides the perfect spot to showcase decorative china.

If looking for kitchen island ideas on a budget, try online retailers like Ebay and Etsy, or check out your local reclaimation yards, recycling shops or furniture charity shops.

2. Wood worktops

(Image credit: Future/Darren Chung)

When choosing kitchen worktops, durability and elegance are the key considerations. For most types of worktops, there is a reclaimed alternative available, which can help save the planet and save money on a new kitchen.

Wood is one of the most popular kitchen worktops as it is able to be sanded back, refinished and restored. ‘In most cases, reclaimed wood is stronger than new, being up to 40 points harder on the Janka hardness scale, making it ideal for use in the kitchen,’ says Jon Ashbrook, head of product development at Ted Todd.

The worktop shown above had a previous life as part of an old French cattle truck and, as a result, has a beautifully tactile grain that is impossible to authentically replicate.

Alternatively, as schools replace traditional wooden benches, these surfaces are becoming increasingly available and make for beautiful, durable worktops. Retrouvius has a range of reclaimed iroko worktops. ‘Every worktop has unique dimensions – we aim to find the pieces that best match your requirements, to save on wastage and extra cost,’ say Retrouvius experts.

Whether buying new or reclaimed, knowing how to care for wooden worktops is essential.

3. Range cooker

(Image credit: Naked Kitchens)

Range cookers are some of the best ovens. They are designed to last a lifetime and, as a result, there is a healthy second-hand market. Buying a restored range is not only a budget-friendly kitchen idea but also saves these valuable pieces from landfill.

If buying a reclaimed range cooker, always purchase from a reputable supplier – many companies, like Aga and Everhot, have an in-house refurbishing service. This will ensure that all parts are functional and certified, so you can have confidence in your purchase.

Several companies will re-enamel range cookers to restore their appearance, whether updating the colour or just remedying wear and tear. Many will also convert oil and gas range cookers to run on electricity for better efficiency and sustainability.

4. Copper cookware

(Image credit: Future/David Cleveland)

Traditional copper cookware – like this from Amazon – looks beautiful when displayed on open shelving and can also help save energy since its conductive properties ensure food cooks faster and more evenly. Not only does this make the cookware more efficient, but it also results in better-tasting food.

However, the environmental benefits increase dramatically when you invest in vintage copper pans – as their construction doesn't require new metal to be mined and doesn't demand the energy associated with the pan's creation.

Antiques can also be more affordable than buying new. 'A set of antique pans could cost just £100, yet a new set of Mauviel copper pans will set you back over £600,' explains antiques expert Alice Roberton.

If investing in copper pans – whether new or antique – make sure you know how to clean copper pans to keep them shining and working efficiently.

5. Cabinetry

(Image credit: Preloved re-installed Neptune kitchen bought via Rehome)

You'd think that cabinetry needs to be bought new; however, this is not the case. Buying secondhand cabinetry has so many benefits, both to your budget and the planet.

Reclaimed kitchen cabinetry comes in many forms – all perfect for reducing the environmental impact of your home. Ex-display cabinetry previously used in showrooms, such as the range for sale at Rehome, is reinstalled in homes, while second-hand cabinetry, available from stockists or third-party sellers, also makes a good sustainable choice. The kitchen units may have seen some wear and tear, but are still fully functional and can often be transformed with a coat of paint on the cabinet doors.

‘A pre-loved kitchen is a great way to extend your budget, buy quality and tread lighter on the earth,’ advises Helen Lord, founder of Rehome. ‘Reusing a kitchen saves on average 5,000kg of carbon – that’s one year of being carbon neutral for a family of four.'

Another option is building cabinetry from salvaged wood. Creating a kitchen in this way reduces waste but also means you can design something unique that perfectly suits the room and how you use your space.

Kitchen cabinetry will also be one of the biggest strains on your budget. However, buying reclaimed can help you cut the cost of a new kitchen . This either lets you invest your budget elsewhere in your kitchen design – perhaps purchasing higher quality appliances – or lets you

Things I would always buy new for my kitchen

While secondhand buys are a great way to keep costs down, not everything is best sourced this way. One thing I would always buy new are electricals – especially for large appliances.

Not only are you unable to guarantee the quality and condition of secondhand or older pieces, you loose the benefits of guarantees and warranties. An added benefit of buying new when it comes to electrics is that modern designs are likely to be less efficient than newer designs. However, if you do want to save money, you could look into options like eBay's certified refurbished, which guarantees everything is in working order and safe before you buy.

Has this list made you rethink buying anything new for your kitchen?