Lisa Snowdon Home Truths - what the presenter keeps on her bedside table
TV, radio presenter and model Lisa Snowdon gets up close & personal with her home
TV, radio presenter and model, Lisa Snowdon, lives near Epping Forest with her fiance George. We've featured Lisa Snowdon's house before but here we ask her what she loves about her home.
What’s your favourite time of the day at home?
I really like early mornings at home. I love that stillness when I come down into the kitchen at 5.30 in the morning and can see birds in the garden or little hedgehogs scurrying away. It’s so peaceful before the rest of the world wakes up.
Where’s your happy place at home?
We’ve got a conservatory garden room that we keep full of plants. It has lots of windows and light and feels really alive with greenery. That’s place I like to go to chill, do yoga, and also hang my washing!
What's on your bedside table?
I’ve got a hunk of amethyst because I really love crystals and amethyst is supposed to help you relax and sleep.
I’ve got pots of lotions and potions and night creams and neck creams, as well as my supplements that I like to take at night, like magnesium and things like that. And pillow spray and an eye mask. All the nighttime rituals!
What's your home addiction?
We love our art. Not super high end, but just a bit of colour to have on the walls. The place is covered in fun things we’ve collected.
What’s your home pet peeve?
Visible wires just drive me crazy. All of the wires for the routers, and the TV… I’ve yet to perfect that and build them into the wall for a better situation.
What chore do love doing?
Washing. I feel like it’s a really satisfying chore. The smells, both during and after, are just stunning, especially from the Lenor Spring Edition with the freshness from the daffodil and vanilla. You almost don’t need to wear perfume because you smell so fresh!
What do you miss most about your home when you’re away?
I just miss the feeling! When I step in the door, it just feels like it’s giving me the biggest hug and I know that might sound cheesy but I just feel so at home here that that’s what I miss.
Quick fire questions with Lisa Snowdon
1. Shoes - On or off in the house? Off
2. Eat at the table or on laps? Table
3. Lighting - bright or moody? I want mood lighting all day long!
4. Quick shower or long bath? Both - shower in the morning, bath in the evening
5. Room decor - colourful or neutral? Neutral...with pops of colour
Lisa Snowdon has partnered with Bold and Lenor to launch the Daffodil and Vanilla Spring Edition. Visit Super Savvy Me (opens in new tab) to find out more.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
