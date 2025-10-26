I've been buying the wrong size table lamps for years – this is the golden rule lighting experts follow to create a warm and flattering glow

I love table lamps, and have littered nearly every surface in my home with them. However, I can honestly say I've never managed to buy the one that casts that perfect warming and flattering glow. Or at least that was the case until I discovered the golden rule for choosing the right size table lamp.

When researching living room lighting ideas, I found that nearly every lighting expert I spoke to recommended the same rule about how tall a table lamp should be. Now, in general, there are very few hard and fast rules about table lamps, but this is one they all took note of.

I'm guilty of buying table lamps based purely on looks without considering the height or proportion of where it is going to go. However, according to the pros, this is where I've gone wrong. The height is crucial to creating that gorgeous, flattering glow.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Darren Chung)

The golden rule for table lamp height

'The golden rule is height: when you’re seated, the bottom of the shade should sit around eye level so the bulb is hidden. This gives you that flattering, cosy glow across faces and fabrics,' explains Julian Page, Head of Design at BHS, who are famed for their lighting range.

Daniel Smith, Founder of furniture and lighting brand, Danetti, agrees, adding that you need to 'choose a lamp that feels in harmony with its surroundings, too tall or too bright, and it dominates; too small, and it disappears. Ideally, your lamp should sit at eye level when you’re seated, casting an even, flattering light that enhances both the décor and the mood.'

In a living room, if you've followed the 4-inch seating rule, that means all your chosen table lamps should be tall enough to sit at around eye level when you are sitting on the sofa.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Of course, as with any rule, there is some flexibility. For example, what do you do if you live with someone who is taller or shorter than you, like I do? In these cases, first look at how and where you all usually sit in the room, and then you can test out what is a comfortable height for everyone.

While getting the correct height is part of the puzzle, the placement is also key to getting the shadows right.

'Table lamps are all about creating atmosphere and balance, so where you place them matters just as much as the design itself,' explains Julia Barnes, Buying Director at ValueLights. 'A lamp positioned at eye level when you’re seated will cast a softer, more flattering glow, while one set slightly behind or beside you creates depth without being overpowering. It's all in the shadowing. Consider where the shadow will fall, and how large it might feel.

While this rule works for casting the most flattering light from a table lamp, don't let it restrict you from creating a few more pockets of light around the room to highlight some of your favourite home decor features. That could be two wall sconces illuminating your fireplace ideas, or a low floor lamp casting a glow among a collection of house plants.

'For a truly inviting atmosphere, aim to create soft pools of light throughout the room rather than relying on harsh overhead illumination. Layering is key - combining table lamps with floor lights and wall sconces creates depth and mood,' adds Jo Plan, Chief Creative Officer at Pooky.

Lighting is one of the best decorating elements to play with in autumn and winter, and when you get it right, the golden results are magical.

