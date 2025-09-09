It’s all about blue in 2026 – Dulux reveals not one but three shades of blue as its colours of the year

It’s here, my favourite time of the year – the season of new colours of the year reveals that give us all a sneak peek into what’s to come in the next year. And paint brand Dulux is kicking off the season with a bang as it introduces three shades instead of one, collectively called Rhythm of Blues, as the Dulux colours of the year for 2026.

This is the first time Dulux has ever gone for a trio of colours over one shade, like last year’s True Joy, as its colour of the year. And as you may have guessed by the name, they are all shades of blue – namely Mellow Flow, Free Groove and Slow Swing. But one couldn’t be more different from the other, ranging from soft and light to bold and vibrant and finally, dark and moody colour and paint ideas.

(Image credit: Dulux)

‘Some of us are slowing the beat to recharge and find balance, while others are looking to crank up the volume and create spaces that are simply fun,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux.

‘Rhythm of Blues gives us the opportunity to do both – it’s a family of colours that can soothe, steady or excite, depending on how you play it. This collection offers colours you can find peace in, and colours you can dance to, centred around three distinct rhythms to offer endless possibilities for changing the pace of your space.’

I’m by no means surprised that blue is the main course on the 2026 colour menu. It is the world’s favourite colour and one of the UK’s favourite shades to use at home, too, as blue living room ideas are only rising in popularity. Earlier this year, Tash Bradley, Lick’s director of interior design and author of Master the Art of Colour, available on Amazon, has revealed that around 40% of her colour consultation clients ask for a blue living room. Meanwhile, she herself is planning on painting her own lounge blue and I’m looking to give my new home’s skirting boards and door frames a blue update.

It’s all about the blue paint trend in 2026 with these 3 shades leading the way…

1. Mellow Flow

(Image credit: Dulux)

I probably shouldn’t have favourites but I’m only human so I do. And Mellow Flow is my favourite in this new range of Dulux blue shades. It’s light and soft, the perfect muted blue that calms and soothes. Dulux quotes ‘fresh seaside walks and their rejuvenating quality’ as a reference and an inspiration.

‘Blue’s roots in nature give us something to connect to. When we see light blues like Mellow Flow, we might think of soothing springs or sunrise skies,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

Dulux also created a colour story around each of the new colours of the year. The Flow palette is naturally centred around the Mellow Flow shade and features earthy, warming shades of browns, terracottas and even pink paired with the soft blue.

2. Free Groove

(Image credit: Dulux)

As is apparent from both the collective name of this new colour family and the individual titles of the shades, music and dance are big reference points for Dulux for 2026. And the bold Free Groove shade is the equivalent of dancing around your home like no one’s watching, having fun.

‘Free Groove offers a more intense heat, like that of summer pool parties,’ Marianne at Dulux says.

This energising, vibrant blue is also the star of the Free colour palette which further enhances its playful attitude with shades of yellow and blue.

3. Slow Swing

(Image credit: Dulux)

Slow Swing is the darkest of the blues in this range. It could be described as a dark navy, midnight or ink blue which is meant to create the feeling of grounding and reassurance. Even though Marianne at Dulux compares it to the colour of the oceans’ depths which might not be all that grounding but there is an element of stillness and slowing down there.

‘Be reminded of the deep ocean’s chilled stillness with a dark blue like Slow Swing,’ she says.

The Slow colour story surrounding the Slow Swing shade is made up of similarly dark and earthy brown shades which are then balanced by light neutrals in order to help you create a restorative space.

All of this Rhythm of Blues talk really got me in the mood for some blue in my home. So these are some of my current favourite blue pieces of homeware I would love to get my hands on.

