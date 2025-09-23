Pottery Barn has finally launched in the UK, and their stunning autumnal collections couldn't have come at a better time

If you’re a fan of Friends, then I know exactly what springs to your mind when I utter the words ‘Pottery Barn’, and I have good news if you’re a fan of both the classic sitcom and contemporary American style. Pottery Barn has just launched in the UK, and here’s proof it’s so much more than The One With the Apothecary Table.

Available to shop in the UK right now, the introduction of Pottery Barn to the UK interior design space has just given us even more options to shop the very best home decor trends.

Pottery Barn may be one of the USA’s best-known home stores since 1949, but it has been unavailable for UK consumers to shop until now. With the launch of a brand new website and pop-up shop, this is everything you need to know.

If you’ve got no idea what I’m talking about, let me give you a quick refresh. I’m referring to the episode of Friends called The One With the Apothecary Table, where Rachel tries to hide the fact that her new table has come from Pottery Barn from her flatmate Phoebe.

Alternatively, the first thing that pops into my head is Terri from Glee’s nefarious addiction to all things Pottery Barn - is the American retailer just that good?

With the website going live today and a gorgeous Autumnal collection to shop, Pottery Barn has a selection of timeless and luxe-looking designs to update your living room ideas. Shop from Fantastical Forrest, Timeless Classics, Coastal Blues and Golden.

I’m a huge fan of the Coastal Blues collection. Even if you don’t have a coastal room theme, you’ll still want to pay attention, and this range shares the same luxe look as The White Company.

From the soft, washed look of the wooden Aptos Side Table (£479) to the stunning Malibu Handwoven Seagrass Placemats (£29) , every detail is taken into account and the result is fresh, airy and stylish.

While the Pottery Barn UK website is already live, we can expect a pop-up store from the iconic brand to take place inside the West Elm store on Tottenham Court Road, London, in October. There are also plans for John Lewis to stock both Pottery Barn and West Elm later this year.

‘We’re excited to bring Pottery Barn’s timeless design and quality craftsmanship to the UK through a dedicated website that reflects our brand values and showcases our passion for incredible products,' said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

‘For decades, Pottery Barn has stood for exceptional design and sustainability, and this launch allows us to share that heritage with a new community of customers who appreciate well-crafted and curated homes.’

Here are a few of my top picks that are available to shop now.

Pottery Barn Valentina Rosewood Bedspread £239 at Pottery Barn I have seen quilted bedspreads crop up everywhere this autumn and this one is stunning. It's the perfect blend of cosy nostalgia and style. Pottery Barn Bedford Harvest Stoneware Dinnerware Collection From £49 at Pottery Barn It doesn't get more autumnal than harvest season, and even if you don't celebrate Thanksgiving, you can't deny how charming these plates are. Pottery Barn Willa Textured Vase From £19 at Pottery Barn Handcrafted with terracotta this beautiful vase is well-suited to minimalist tastes. It's crisp white colour is great for making a space look fresh.

Are you excited about Pottery Barn launching in the UK? Let us know if you’re more Phoebe or Rachel in the comments below.