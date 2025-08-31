The White Company has dropped its autumn decor – 6 pieces to buy now, ready for cosy season

While autumn decor might conjure up images of pumpkin tableware, Halloween decorations, or just general spookiness, this doesn’t have to be the case. At its core, this season is all about embracing the longer nights with soft lighting, cosy blankets, and subtle nods to the rich colour schemes that characterise this season. This is the side of autumn that The White Company have tapped into in their new autumn range .

Each year, palettes of chocolate brown and deep red trend at Autumn time. And this year in particular is set to be characterised by home decor trends like dark mango wood, tactile textures of velvet and wool, and retro-style shapes and curves.

While The White Company’s autumn range doesn’t stray too far from the brand’s signature clean white palette, these trending darker accents are incorporated throughout to give a cosy feel. This, along with the recurring motifs of acorns and pinecones, allows us to embrace earthy accents and natural textures, gradually working the charm of autumn into our homes without venturing too far into Halloween decoration ideas.

(Image credit: The White Company; Marlow Marble Teardrop Table Lamp £175, Marble Storage Holder £30, Marlow Marble Trinket Dish £20, Tray £45, Orb £40)

One of the standout decorative accents that first caught my eye was this bronze Autumn leaf topper, priced at just £15 for a set of 12. If you thought that tablescaping was reserved for al fresco summer settings or all-out Christmas celebrations, prepare to be proven wrong. It’s true that, when hosting in the colder months, it can be hard to find table decor for the interim period, but this rustic, metal leaf is the perfect feature for a transitional tablescape when placed on top of napkins or hung as decorations.

Similarly, the Autumn pre lit pinecone wreath is another perfect piece if you want to nail Autumn decor. The White Company are known and loved for its Christmas wreaths, which sell out quickly every year. But what about Autumn wreaths? Priced at £70, I believe a feature piece like this will add effortless cohesion to your seasonal scheme when hanging above an inviting fireplace, or even on your front door.

There are so many pieces on offer that achieve a similar feel and help us effortlessly transition our homes into the new season. These are my top 6 buys.

I'm sure you'll agree that these items are perfect for settling into cosy season. Which piece will you add to basket?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors