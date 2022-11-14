Primark has finally gone online launching its first Click + Collect service

Primark fans, you're going to love this. Primark has officially launched its new Click + Collect service in 25 stores across the UK for the first time ever. Selected stores in the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales will be the first of the batch to trial the new service.

Shoppers can now browse and buy online from Primark's extensive collection of products, including their homeware section for all who turn to the beloved brand to accompany your budget decorating ideas.

Primark remains a top competitor for elevating your home without having to spend a fortune, and now shoppers will have the option to browse online without meeting the hustle and bustle of the store, especially this upcoming Christmas season.

(Image credit: Primark)

Primark launches Click + Collect service

From today, the 14th of November 2022, Primark has officially gone online as it launches its long-awaited Click + Collect service (opens in new tab), trialling in 25 selected stores as we speak. If your local store happens to be one of them, then we're excited to let you know that you're in for a treat – and frankly, we're quite envious.

In the new Click + Collect trial, Primark fans will be able to shop a select range of kids, baby and nursery products (opens in new tab). Shoppers can browse and shop new items from Primark's partners including Disney for nursery decorating ideas and toys. The new service is perfect for those wanting to build their home nurseries, small kids bedroom ideas, or simply want to gift a loved one this Christmas season.

(Image credit: Primark)

How does Primark Click + Collect work?

Once you have browsed online and added your selection of items to your basket, you can check out as you would normally on other online shopping platforms. In this instance, however, you'll be met with a page that allows you to choose a day to collect your items from your chosen store. Do note though that there will be a £15 minimum to make the basket eligible for Click + Collect.

You can choose a day for collection up to 7 days in advance and will be available for pick up in-store from 2 days after the order has been placed. You will be able to collect your order from a dedicated Click + Collect desk, as well as pay for any other items you have picked up in-store on the way.

(Image credit: Primark)

What Primark stores is Click + Collect offered in?

The new Click + Collect trial has launched in 25 stores across the UK spanning from the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales. To name a couple of stores this includes Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Blackburn, Carlisle, and Wrexham.

To view the full list of participating stores, you can visit the Primark website's Click + Collect FAQ (opens in new tab) to see if your local store has made the lucky 25.

(Image credit: Primark)

The Click + Collect trial has also been implemented with the hope to promote a greener culture within the brand, as Primark wishes to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to stores in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape, that can easily be recycled at home.

Paul Marchant, Primark's chief executive says, 'It’s a very proud moment to see Click + Collect go live. This trial showcases the very best that Primark has to offer across kidswear, combining much more choice, great style and incredible value. We’re big fans of the high street and we believe passionately that a thriving local shopping area benefits everyone in the community. Our approach to online is all about supporting and complementing our stores, which will always be at the heart of our business.'

(Image credit: Primark)

And for those unable to take advantage of Primark's new trial, we see you and we feel you (we're a little envious too) – you can still visit the Primark website (opens in new tab) and use the stock-checker to check a certain product's availability before heading into store to avoid disappointment.

However, stay on your toes and watch this space, because the Click + Collect launch is only one of the many things that Primark has in store for shoppers in the future. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for what's to come.