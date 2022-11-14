Primark has finally gone online launching its first Click + Collect service
You can now shop the beloved brand without being met with the hustle and bustle of the season
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Primark fans, you're going to love this. Primark has officially launched its new Click + Collect service in 25 stores across the UK for the first time ever. Selected stores in the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales will be the first of the batch to trial the new service.
Shoppers can now browse and buy online from Primark's extensive collection of products, including their homeware section for all who turn to the beloved brand to accompany your budget decorating ideas.
Primark remains a top competitor for elevating your home without having to spend a fortune, and now shoppers will have the option to browse online without meeting the hustle and bustle of the store, especially this upcoming Christmas season.
Primark launches Click + Collect service
From today, the 14th of November 2022, Primark has officially gone online as it launches its long-awaited Click + Collect service (opens in new tab), trialling in 25 selected stores as we speak. If your local store happens to be one of them, then we're excited to let you know that you're in for a treat – and frankly, we're quite envious.
In the new Click + Collect trial, Primark fans will be able to shop a select range of kids, baby and nursery products (opens in new tab). Shoppers can browse and shop new items from Primark's partners including Disney for nursery decorating ideas and toys. The new service is perfect for those wanting to build their home nurseries, small kids bedroom ideas, or simply want to gift a loved one this Christmas season.
How does Primark Click + Collect work?
Once you have browsed online and added your selection of items to your basket, you can check out as you would normally on other online shopping platforms. In this instance, however, you'll be met with a page that allows you to choose a day to collect your items from your chosen store. Do note though that there will be a £15 minimum to make the basket eligible for Click + Collect.
You can choose a day for collection up to 7 days in advance and will be available for pick up in-store from 2 days after the order has been placed. You will be able to collect your order from a dedicated Click + Collect desk, as well as pay for any other items you have picked up in-store on the way.
What Primark stores is Click + Collect offered in?
The new Click + Collect trial has launched in 25 stores across the UK spanning from the North West of England, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales. To name a couple of stores this includes Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Blackburn, Carlisle, and Wrexham.
To view the full list of participating stores, you can visit the Primark website's Click + Collect FAQ (opens in new tab) to see if your local store has made the lucky 25.
The Click + Collect trial has also been implemented with the hope to promote a greener culture within the brand, as Primark wishes to minimise excess packaging on the product, using paper wrap bands wherever possible. All orders will be delivered to stores in brown paper packaging or cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape, that can easily be recycled at home.
Paul Marchant, Primark's chief executive says, 'It’s a very proud moment to see Click + Collect go live. This trial showcases the very best that Primark has to offer across kidswear, combining much more choice, great style and incredible value. We’re big fans of the high street and we believe passionately that a thriving local shopping area benefits everyone in the community. Our approach to online is all about supporting and complementing our stores, which will always be at the heart of our business.'
And for those unable to take advantage of Primark's new trial, we see you and we feel you (we're a little envious too) – you can still visit the Primark website (opens in new tab) and use the stock-checker to check a certain product's availability before heading into store to avoid disappointment.
However, stay on your toes and watch this space, because the Click + Collect launch is only one of the many things that Primark has in store for shoppers in the future. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for what's to come.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Black Friday air fryer deals 2022 - models to shop before they sell out
These Black Friday air fryer deals from brands like Ninja, Instant, Cosori, and Philips can save you serious money
By Millie Fender
-
These sleeping lion cushions are super cute – can you guess which is £19 cheaper?
Your daily homeware inspiration: get the look for less
By Millie Hurst
-
10 best sofas – our tried and tested favourites
Discover the best sofas for your living room; stylish, comfortable, and affordable, we've tried and tested bestselling designs from multiple retailers to compile the ultimate guide
By Amy Lockwood
-
Early Black Friday home deals 2022 – the sales live right now
This year's Black Friday home deals have already started – find the best prices on air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, coffee machines, and much more
By Amy Lockwood
-
Aldi's glowing fire candle smells just like a cosy fireplace – and it's less than £10
Mimic the rich, smoky, woody scent of a cosy fireplace without having to break the bank - it's already an Ideal Home favourite
By Jullia Joson
-
Aldi's champagne bowl is back to host the perfect Christmas party for under £20
Staying in is the new going out, so why not do it in style with Aldi's party essentials
By Jullia Joson
-
Shoppers are calling these Primark lights the 'best £1.50' they've ever spent
Light up your home without having to break the bank with this easy trick
By Jullia Joson
-
IKEA’s new Diwali-inspired collection is a stunning celebration of patterns and colours
The new range has been designed in collaboration with textile designer Luna Gil
By Amy Hunt
-
This Aldi autumn wreath is checking all our seasonal boxes
We can practically smell Pumpkin Spice just looking at this autumnal wreath
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
IKEA predict that we’ll be seeing more of this eclectic interior style this winter and into 2023
Fill your home with personality without breaking the bank
By Amy Hunt
-
16 autumn wreaths – style up the front door, mantelpiece, or create a table centerpiece
Embrace the changing of the seasons and get your seasonal decor sorted with these must-have autumn wreaths
By Amy Lockwood