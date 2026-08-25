6 expensive-looking home buys from Primark’s Heritage Chic collection that will transform your home in time for autumn

It’s no secret the Ideal Home team loves Primark’s home department, and I find myself frequently checking the brand’s website so no star buy goes unnoticed. Primark’s new ‘Heritage Chic’ collection should not go unnoticed - these six buys in particular look so expensive.

Heritage Chic is here to nail autumn’s biggest home decor trends . Packed with earthy tones, plenty of stripes and floral designs, it balances cosy and classic decor perfectly. If you’re a little fed up with bold summer prints, this Primark collection is the grown-up, expensive-looking alternative.

So, I’ve rounded up my top picks from the collection that I would choose to make my home look more expensive in time for the new season.

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(Image credit: Primark)

In July, Primark’s autumn collection had us excited for the changing season, and Heritage Chic is a continuation of this feeling - with minimal pumpkins.

While pumpkins are a classic autumn decorating idea , they don’t have much longevity and are only really suitable for display for three months of the year. What Primark’s Heritage Chic range succeeds in is delivering an autumnal colour palette without relying on stereotypical motifs - although there are still a few pumpkins available at Primark if that's what you're looking for.

For example, Primark’s Floral Tablecloth With Ric Rac Trim (£10) has a cosy, autumnal colour palette, but its pretty floral motifs mean it can be used all year round. It reminds me of hedgerows at the start of autumn and is perfect for giving your dining table that classic cottage look.

Unfortunately, Primark do not offer home delivery, and if you don't have a store local to you don't worry, as I've rounded up a few more seasonal favourites you can shop online.

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Alternatives

H&M Tall Footed Glass Vase £12.99 at H&M This amber vase has a subtle autumn look, however it is also suitable for year-round use. Nkuku Janka Tealight Holders - Dark Amber (set of 2) - Set of 2 / Dark Amber £34 at nkuku These pretty tea lights remind me of a pumpkin - buy you won't want to put them away after Halloween! Dunelm Set of 2 Resin Mushroom Ornaments £40 at Dunelm Mushroom decor screams autumn, and these little ornaments look so cute.

If you want to give your home an autumnal update on a budget this month, look no further than Primark.