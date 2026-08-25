6 expensive-looking home buys from Primark’s Heritage Chic collection that will transform your home in time for autumn
It's got us all in the mood for cosy season
It’s no secret the Ideal Home team loves Primark’s home department, and I find myself frequently checking the brand’s website so no star buy goes unnoticed. Primark’s new ‘Heritage Chic’ collection should not go unnoticed - these six buys in particular look so expensive.
Heritage Chic is here to nail autumn’s biggest home decor trends. Packed with earthy tones, plenty of stripes and floral designs, it balances cosy and classic decor perfectly. If you’re a little fed up with bold summer prints, this Primark collection is the grown-up, expensive-looking alternative.
So, I’ve rounded up my top picks from the collection that I would choose to make my home look more expensive in time for the new season.
In July, Primark’s autumn collection had us excited for the changing season, and Heritage Chic is a continuation of this feeling - with minimal pumpkins.
While pumpkins are a classic autumn decorating idea, they don’t have much longevity and are only really suitable for display for three months of the year. What Primark’s Heritage Chic range succeeds in is delivering an autumnal colour palette without relying on stereotypical motifs - although there are still a few pumpkins available at Primark if that's what you're looking for.
For example, Primark’s Floral Tablecloth With Ric Rac Trim (£10) has a cosy, autumnal colour palette, but its pretty floral motifs mean it can be used all year round. It reminds me of hedgerows at the start of autumn and is perfect for giving your dining table that classic cottage look.
I'm seeing woven and wicker vases everywhere right now as they quickly become the 'it' home decor item of autumn. Snap up yours at Primark for a bargain price.
Unfortunately, Primark do not offer home delivery, and if you don't have a store local to you don't worry, as I've rounded up a few more seasonal favourites you can shop online.
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If you want to give your home an autumnal update on a budget this month, look no further than Primark.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!