Sorry ceramic vases, this is the new trending home accessory that will be adorning the most stylish tables and sideboards this autumn

This year’s autumn trends are starting to emerge, and if there’s one thing I’m seeing plenty of, it’s wicker - in particular, wicker vases.

It may still feel like summer, but autumn home decor trends are coming to the forefront of our minds and the shopfronts, so if you haven’t already started thinking about giving your home a seasonal update, now is the time to do so.

Right now, we’re spotting wicker vases at all our favourite retailers. Perfect for adding texture and warmth to a room.

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Why are wicker vases trending?

Already this year, wicker table lamps have been a huge trend, and now wicker vases are following suit; I predict they’ll be making an appearance in every stylish home this year. Etsy has reported that searches for wicker decor have skyrocketed, with searches for wicker baskets in particular up +2,664% in July.

Wicker vases are perfect for adding both texture and warmth to a space. They’re natural-looking, too, which gives the trend a rustic cottage appeal. Given that autumn is unofficially dubbed ‘cosy season’, it’s easy to see why warming, natural designs are so popular at this time of year.

‘I think people are craving rooms that feel a bit warmer and softer going into autumn, and wicker does that really naturally. It brings texture without making a room feel too heavy, which is particularly nice after a summer of lighter, cleaner interiors. I also think there’s been a move away from everything looking overly polished, comments Ivana Cohen, interior designer and ambassador for Compare Builders .

‘Wicker has that slightly imperfect, handmade quality which makes a room feel more relaxed and lived-in. Equally, when you switch a wicker lamp on, the light through the weave is beautiful; it creates shadows and atmosphere rather than just lighting a room.’

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How to style a wicker vase

‘A wicker vase should be treated as a sculptural piece because the texture becomes the feature in the home. Put a chunky woven vase on a sleek console or marble side table for contrast, and ensure it’s not overshadowed by other heavy prints and textures,’ says Laura Rich, interior designer at Furniturebox .

‘Wicker works really well in contemporary, considered rooms, and it gives you the freedom to add some creativity, especially in light of autumn. Add some twisting branches or dried seedheads for character; the taller the better for an oversized wicker vase, and it can become ornamental and slightly wild and effortless.’

The Very Collection Set of 2 Decor Vases 30cm - Natural £35 at very.co.uk

As Laura suggests, choosing the right stems for your vase can have an impact. Obviously, you won't be able to pour water into a wicker vase, but dried or faux flowers work well. I also think pampas grass (£10, Dunelm) or pussywillow (£40, The White Company) can have a striking effect.

‘I also love a wicker vase left empty. It can work almost like a sculptural object, particularly on a console or bookshelf. And if you're nervous about wicker feeling too ‘country’, pairing it with something more contemporary is a really easy way to make it feel fresher,’ adds Ivana.