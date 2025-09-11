Kenwood's ultra-modern new stand mixer can even cook a stir fry for you – here's why it has the highest price tag for this appliance I've seen
The brand promises this is its most 'advanced stand mixer yet'
Kenwood, the British brand behind the stand mixers and food processors in many of our homes, has launched its most advanced stand mixer to date. The Kenwood Cooking Chef, which is available to buy via Kenwood for the substantial sum of £1,249.99, has a mind-boggling array of features, including 60 preset recipe functions to experiment with in your kitchen.
According to Kenwood, this is no ordinary stand mixer – instead, it's capable of actively helping you to bake and cook, with tech to aid you every step of the way. Standout differences include induction cooking (up to 200°C), built-in weighing scales and a smart touchscreen to help you navigate around.
This launch from Kenwood coincides with the release of the first Kenwood Chef appliance 75 years ago, and will only be available to buy via Kenwood or at Harrods (it's that fancy). But fun fact, Harrods was one of the first retailers to stock the original Kenwood Chef appliance. While the original might have been revolutionary at the time, this standmixer has next-level futuristic features.
The first thing that jumps out at you with this mixer is the large touch screen plastered on the side. This is where you receive instructions for step-by-step cooking, with prompts for adding ingredients and following recipe steps. There are 60 recipes preloaded onto each Cooking Chef, with the promise of hundreds more on the Kenwood & Me app.
Digging more into the specifications, it's the addition of the induction cooking mode that sets this stand mixer apart. As with the best soup makers that can also heat your ingredients as they blend, the ability to properly 'cook' within a stand mixer like this makes it very versatile. Kenwood uses the example that it can take you from tempering chocolate to cooking up a stir-fry.
On first impressions, it appears to be Kenwood's answer to the expensive Thermomix, which is an appliance that professional chefs swear by. Like the Thermomix, this kitchen appliance is aiming to do far more than bring together your cake batter. It's more like a robot chef companion, guiding you through easy dinners and complex bakes.
The 25 different attachments you can buy for the Cooking Chef go hand in hand with the claim that it can do all your cooking for you – the range includes choppers, graters, spiralizers, juicers and more.
It's clear that Kenwood is branching out into something new with the Cooking Chef, which is prioritising capability on all fronts.
While we haven't tested the Cooking Chef Stand Mixer yet, we are looking to try it out to see if this all-singing and all-dancing gadget is worthy of a place in your kitchen. However, until then, let us know in the comments if you can see the appeal in investing in something like this for your kitchen.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
