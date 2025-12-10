An inevitable part of Christmas, or hosting in general, is the pile of shoes that builds by the front door. While this is usually a point of annoyance, Zoe Ball has taken to Instagram to reveal she favours this form of clutter, as it means her family is home.

Generally speaking, a pile of shoes by the front door can look unsightly and can be a pretty big trip hazard, especially if you have little ones running about. This is why there are lots of handy shoe storage ideas to keep your footwear out of sight and out of the way.

However, broadcasting legend Zoe Ball has made me reconsider hallway clutter. If shoe clutter is the sign of a full, happy home, is it time to admit that not all clutter is bad? I think so…

‘Love coming home to a mass of shoes means the house is full,’ she captioned a recent Instagram post , which depicted a scattering of shoes on Zoe’s stylish tiled hallway floor.

Certainly, a more controversial hallway idea , I’ll admit it made me think about my own relationship with clutter. While I’m quick to tidy or hide the mess, especially by my front door, I’ve never considered that an untidy entryway meant my home was full of loved ones. And the comments were quick to agree with Zoe.

‘Your post has reminded me to be more thankful for all the shoes by the front door (rather than being packed away in the cupboard!). My gang still live at home but time flys and they won’t always be here! Thank you xx’ said another.

‘I LOVE seeing a pile of shoes by the back door ❤️❤️❤️’ said another.

While most of us will whip out one of the best decluttering methods at the first sign of mess, Zoe’s attitude takes a more considered approach, one that suggests there is good clutter that we shouldn’t tidy away in our homes.

‘Not all clutter is bad clutter. In fact, what one person may see as mess is often what makes a house a home. Those little bits and bobs you've collected over the years, they tell a story - and that's exactly why we design storage for real life, whether you love having your favourite pieces out on display or prefer to keep things tucked away but still easy to reach,’ says Becca Stern , Co-Founder and Creative Director of Mustard Made .

‘Think open shelves, baskets, or glass-fronted cabinets for the treasures you want to show off and clever, hidden storage for things you'd rather hide away without losing track of them. Even the everyday clutter, like the pile of shoes by the front door, can be stored in a way that feels stylish yet lived in.

‘Pop them in colourful baskets so they stay organised but visible, or go for a freestanding locker that tidies them away and stops any unexpected trips! A little personality and a lot of practicality, it's all about finding a balance that works for you.’

On the other side of the fence is Lauren Bradbury , Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and expert in decluttering. For her, this sort of shoe clutter poses too much of a trip hazard to be left, which is why she swears by these Amazon shoe organisers .

‘Hosting is all fun and games until someone trips over a pile of shoes and your home looks a mess!’ she says.

‘In my opinion, having shoe storage available as soon as your guests walk in subtly sets the tone of what you expect from them (and their shoes) without you having to ask them to take them off outright, and everything just looks so much neater and safer. And if you opt for open storage, you can still enjoy the happiness that seeing a house full of shoes brings you, without it compromising on your home’s tidiness.’

Zoe Ball’s attitude has changed my perspective on clutter. While I still want to keep my shoes up and out of the way (due to my own clumsy tendencies), I do agree that a lived-in home can look the most charming. It’s true, not all clutter is bad clutter.