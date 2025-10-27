Ninja's stone air fryer is finally back and available to buy after the popularity of this air fryer skyrocketed earlier in October. Currently in stock on Amazon for £228.99, I'd recommend checking out on this one in double quick time if you've had it on your wish list.

Released as part of Ninja's array of new air fryer colours earlier in the year, this stone shade proved by far to be the most popular, especially with Ideal Home readers. The best Ninja air fryers are renowned for their excellent quality, but these limited-edition colour runs are really adding to the design appeal of these appliances too.

This particular version is an Amazon exclusive, but Ninja also has its own limited edition colours available right now, including the navy cyber space (£229.99 at Ninja). For the neutral lovers, here's a closer look at the particular stone shade.

STONE NINJA AIR FRYER Ninja Max Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer £228.99 at Amazon Stone Gold has proved a very popular version of this Ninja. It features gilded accents on the handles and interface.

If you have a neutral kitchen colour scheme, appliances that match your design vision is essential. That's why this stone Ninja air fryer has proved so popular, ranking as Amazon's bestselling air fryer this month.

Specs-wise, this is the standard Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer that caused so many sellouts way back in 2022 and which we've reviewed to great acclaim, but repackaged in colours far more suiting to most kitchens than black.

(Image credit: Ninja)

With two drawers that you can control separately to different temperatures and times, this Ninja is seen by many as an ultimate kitchen upgrade – though it's not quite as versatile as our favourite air fryer ever, the Ninja FlexDrawer, which impressed our reviewer and has the edge on space and design.

Seeing as this stone gold version is an Amazon exclusive, it'll be especially enticing to Prime members, as you could have this air fryer in your kitchen as soon as tomorrow.

We're certainly hoping that this stone gold Ninja air fryer can stay in stock long enough to feature in Amazon's upcoming Black Friday sale. After all, there's nothing better than scoring a bargain on something you've had your eye on for a while!