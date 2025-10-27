Ninja's bestselling stone gold air fryer is finally available to buy again – for neutral kitchens, this shade is a total must
It's Amazon's bestselling air fryer at the minute
Ninja's stone air fryer is finally back and available to buy after the popularity of this air fryer skyrocketed earlier in October. Currently in stock on Amazon for £228.99, I'd recommend checking out on this one in double quick time if you've had it on your wish list.
Released as part of Ninja's array of new air fryer colours earlier in the year, this stone shade proved by far to be the most popular, especially with Ideal Home readers. The best Ninja air fryers are renowned for their excellent quality, but these limited-edition colour runs are really adding to the design appeal of these appliances too.
This particular version is an Amazon exclusive, but Ninja also has its own limited edition colours available right now, including the navy cyber space (£229.99 at Ninja). For the neutral lovers, here's a closer look at the particular stone shade.
STONE NINJA AIR FRYER
Stone Gold has proved a very popular version of this Ninja. It features gilded accents on the handles and interface.
If you have a neutral kitchen colour scheme, appliances that match your design vision is essential. That's why this stone Ninja air fryer has proved so popular, ranking as Amazon's bestselling air fryer this month.
Specs-wise, this is the standard Ninja Foodi Dual Zone air fryer that caused so many sellouts way back in 2022 and which we've reviewed to great acclaim, but repackaged in colours far more suiting to most kitchens than black.
With two drawers that you can control separately to different temperatures and times, this Ninja is seen by many as an ultimate kitchen upgrade – though it's not quite as versatile as our favourite air fryer ever, the Ninja FlexDrawer, which impressed our reviewer and has the edge on space and design.
Seeing as this stone gold version is an Amazon exclusive, it'll be especially enticing to Prime members, as you could have this air fryer in your kitchen as soon as tomorrow.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
We're certainly hoping that this stone gold Ninja air fryer can stay in stock long enough to feature in Amazon's upcoming Black Friday sale. After all, there's nothing better than scoring a bargain on something you've had your eye on for a while!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.