The White Company's elusive cult Autumn candle is back - and it's joined by some even better smelling alternatives

If you’re familiar with The White Company and its collection of candles and reed diffusers (and more), then you probably know some of their best home fragrances for summer and winter such as the fresh Lime & Bay, holiday-reminiscent Seychelles and the cinnamon-infused Winter.

But few know of The White Company Autumn fragrance collection which becomes available for a couple of months and sells out almost as soon as it is released. And they’ve just gone live as the brand (with us in tow) gets ready for the upcoming fall season.

The White Company Autumn fragrances

The collection includes some returning favourites from previous years but also a brand-new luxury scent called Amber. Here is our pick of the top three we can’t wait to cosy up with this Autumn.

Amber

The newcomer of the collection, simply named Amber, is set to become another much-loved, returning hit in our opinion. The rich, deep sweetness of the amber ingredient is perfect for colder months because of its warming properties. And its pairing with ginger and its fresh yet spicy scent is both unexpected and wonderful.

Fireside

Initially released as a limited edition scent, Fireside was a hit with The White Company’s customers. So the brand decided to bring the warming, smoky fragrance back every Autumn to fragrance your living room to perfection time and time again. Unsurprisingly, we rate the Fireside diffuser as one of the best reed diffusers on the market.

‘Our Fireside scent remains a bestseller having launched in Autumn 2019,’ says Mark Winstanley, chief creative officer of The White Company. ‘We rest this scent during Spring and Summer and each Autumn it returns and is highly anticipated with its incredible combination of soft, smoked wood and birch blended with rich, warming patchouli, clove leaf and amber. It really is the next best thing to a crackling log fire.’

Autumn

Given that we are still in August (albeit at the end of it sadly), the best candle pick for this transitional period from summer to autumn is the Autumn scent packed with crisp, fruity notes of pear and quince and hints of florals and sweet amber.

‘This much-loved peaceful scent somehow captures the spirit of dappled sunlight in an orchard as we move gently from Summer to Autumn. A magical combination of crisp bright pear and quince with a pretty touch of freesia and apricot, plus welcoming lily of the valley and amber. It always marks the change of season beautifully and is available in a selection of home-scenting offerings,’ Mark explains.

Which one will be your home’s signature scent for the Autumn season?