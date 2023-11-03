Experts reveal the best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree to save money – but it comes with a warning

While artificial Christmas trees aren't necessarily time-sensitive like real trees, knowing the ideal time to buy the best artificial Christmas tree so you can get the most bang for your buck is an important bout of knowledge to have for the holiday season.

Now that November has reached our doorstep, it's safe to say that the switch from October's spooky season has officially flipped. You've dusted off the good old festive playlist, you're scrambling to think about gifts, and most of all, figuring out how you want to decorate your Christmas tree is at the top of your mind.

If you've decided to steer away from real Christmas trees this year (or are preparing your options ahead of time for Christmas 2024), experts have revealed the best time to buy an artificial Christmas to help you save money. However, it may not be as simple as you think.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

The best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree

'If you're looking to save money, then the obvious time to buy an artificial Christmas tree for less is after Christmas is over,' starts Amy Lockwood, the Ideal Home team's Decor Editor. Yep, and the same advice goes for buying the rest of your Christmas decorations.

'In January, when we've all had our festive fill and the decorations are starting to come down, retailers are likely to slash prices on any remaining Christmas stock – including artificial Christmas trees – to clear the decks ready for spring and summer stock.'

'This can be great news if you're happy to stash your bargain buy away for the next 11 months ready to unpack it just before Christmas next year.'

Amy Lockwood Decor Editor Amy is the Ideal Home team's Decor Editor. Her job involves putting all manner of products through their paces to find the best recommendations to help you create your dream interior or achieve a good night's sleep by sourcing on-trend, high-quality, and sustainable products for the home and curating buying guides. For the festive season, Amy is the keeper of our artificial Christmas tree buying guide and is an expert in recommending the best trees on the market.

But, there is a catch. 'The only downside to this plan is that the best artificial Christmas trees can tend to sell out early,' warns Amy.

'Last year we saw artificial tree stock start to sell out around the end of November. This is the peak time for Christmas decor shopping and coincides with the launch of Black Friday deals and discounts, so sales of artificial trees can soar. If you're lucky enough to find the artificial tree of your dreams in a Black Friday sale, then that can be a great time to shop.'

Jennifer Derry, chief merchandise and design expert at Balsam Hill agrees saying, 'November is a key month for anyone looking to secure the best deal on a Christmas tree. You can get amazing deals during Black Friday and Cyber Week.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

However, if you'd rather not risk it and would prefer the peace of mind and security of shopping now before stock goes low, right now up until the start of December is the best time to buy an artificial Christmas tree.

And being able to snag an artificial Christmas tree early certainly has its benefits.

Chrissie Rucker OBE, founder of The White Company says, 'There are so many advantages of a really great-quality faux tree: you can get one early so you're prepared come 1st December, they're incredibly easy to put up, don't drop needles and, crucially, prevent real trees from being cut down.'

(Image credit: The White Company)

FAQs

How long should you keep an artificial Christmas tree? While there's typically no expiry date, most people keep an artificial Christmas tree for an average of 10 years. However, some have kept faux trees for even longer with thoughtful maintenance and storage solutions. Artificial Christmas trees are an investment that can save you money every time the festive season rolls around, so when you buy a high-quality one that's perfect for you, it's best to hold onto it for as long as you can.

So, if you already have a tree sorted for this year, be sure to remember to check out your favourite retailer's websites right after Christmas to nab some deals.

Otherwise, shopping now while artificial Christmas tree stock levels are good will guarantee you the widest choice, and will ensure you don't miss out on securing a festive centrepiece.