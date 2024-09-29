Avocado bathrooms are coming back?! how to give a style that once devalued your home a timeless twist
The seventies are calling
Avocado bathrooms are set to make a comeback amongst millennial homeowners, but how exactly can we make this outdated style timeless instead of tacky?
If you are anything like me, then you’ve probably always got your eye on the latest bathroom colour combinations. But I was taken aback when I saw 27% of millennials (25-34 year olds) picked avocado green as the colour they would most like to use as a bathroom upgrade, according to the new Wickes Great Bathroom Report.
Green bathroom ideas are growing in popularity, but when I think of an avocado bathroom it's outdated and old. Avocado makes me think of something my nan would have in her bathroom - nothing wrong with that of course, but it’s not exactly stylish.
In fact a 2017 study by Bathrooms.com revealed that having an avocado bathroom could devalue your home by £5,000. But now, green as a colour trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere - in fact there has been a 350% increase in searches of ‘Dark green bathroom’ according to Pinterests autumn report.
it may seem far to outdated to bring back, but is it possible to modernise avocado?
Why the surge in popularity?
‘The avocado bathroom trend has regained popularity, over 50 years since it took the interior world by storm. The pale yellow-toned green bathroom suites are now seen as a bold, retro feature in homes rather than an outdated style,’ Alex Woods, Bathroom expert at Victorian Plumbing.
Thankfully, the return of avocado hues doesn’t also include lurid coloured toilets - although coloured baths are making a comeback and I would be excited to see how avocado could apply.
‘Just like everything else, the trend cycle comes back around so that once "out-dated" styles come back into popularity. However with the Avocado bathroom trend in particular, I believe it's likely due to the nostalgia, the current trend of bringing back "retro" style, and also the current trend of bringing back colour into our bathrooms,’ says Lee Trethewey, interiors expert at Sustainable Furniture.
But I have to say, avocado could be on the way to becoming an Instagrammable trend - especially now the younger generation has their hands on it.
But how exactly can we give this trend a timeless twist?
How to modernise the trend
The key is to avoid the avocado bathroom suites, and stick to using the colour in other parts of your kitchen (unless you're really brave).
‘The avocado green trend is returning in a way we haven’t seen before, instead of pairing with pink tiles, and in some cases even carpet, the modern take on the trend sees a combination of the green with neutral and earthy tones,’ says Alex.
‘Combining pale green tiles with a white bathroom suite can give a subtle yet statement look to the room while pairing a green sink or bath with a more neutral cream or terracotta tile can give a modern look to the trend.’
‘Avocado is a lovely shade to work with. It isn't overpowering, it pairs well with popular neutrals, it's generally non gender-associated, and it is a mild, calming way to add colour to your bathroom without it feeling unprofessional and overwhelming. It also gives this feeling of bringing the outside in, with it's light shade of green mirroring shades found outside,’ adds Lee.
Like with all paint trends, we can't tell you how long avacado is going to stick around for. But pairing the colour with crisp neutrals creates a modern twist that is far more timeless.
Are your prepared to say hello to the '70s and welcome avacado to your bathroom?
Get the avocado look
If you're not sure about going bold with avocado paint, small accesseories is a nice way to dip your toe in. This bathmat is subtle but stylish adding a small splash of avocado.
Going for green glass is far less intimidating than bold avacado ceramic. This glass bathroom accessories have a fun, retro vibe without being overwhelming.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
