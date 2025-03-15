The 3 bathroom colours going out of style in 2025 - plus, the stylish shades replacing them

Designing your dream bathroom can throw up a whole host of difficult decisions. From choosing the right fixtures, the perfect layout and of course, the best colour scheme, it can be a mammoth task. To help make the process a tiny bit simpler, we've asked experts exactly what bathroom colours you might want to avoid in 2025, and which to choose instead.

Choosing a bathroom colour scheme that you want to commit to can be tough as you want it to be long-lasting (after all, a bathroom is a huge investment), room-brightening and also reflective of your personal taste.

This is where bathroom colour trends come in - trendy guidance on which colours to keep an eye on will inspire your new space, and lead you to a choice that is perfect for your bathroom.

1. White

White bathrooms have long been a go-to colour choice. A bathroom is somewhere that needs to be sanitary and as a result, it's tempting to go for an all-white scheme that makes it easy to see dirt.

However, white can lean clinical. It's great for enhancing the sense of space in small bathrooms but warmer neutral shades can be just as effective.

'In 2025, stark bright white bathrooms are falling out of favour as homeowners seek a more inviting and characterful aesthetic. While often used in smaller bathrooms on the premise it will make it feel bigger, it can often have the opposite effect, as the coolness of white absorbs the light,' explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs.

What's replacing it: Warm neutrals

Opting for warm neutral shades gives you the same result in terms of enlarging a room, but with an added cosiness that is ideal for a space designed for relaxing.

Linen, cashmere and mushroom shades will create a super soothing atmosphere but also help to add dimension - consider mixing a few different shades with varying depths, along with wood materials, to make a design more interesting.

'We’re seeing a shift towards warmer off-whites, soft neutrals, and natural textures that create a more welcoming and timeless space,' explains Keeley.

'If you are keen to have an influence of white in your scheme, consider having it as an undertone and backdrop to perhaps heavily veining on a marble tile, with warmer, honey or darker brown veins been a key look for the new year.'

2. Blue

Blue has been a popular colour choice for bathrooms for a long time, thanks to the water-adjacent tone that lends itself well to nautical themes.

While it can be a soothing option, blue can also make a space feel drab, particularly if you have a north-facing bathroom.

'Navy blue has had a strong presence in bathroom design over the past few years, but in 2025, we’re seeing a noticeable shift away from this deep, moody hue. While it has been a staple for creating a rich and sophisticated look, homeowners are now craving warmth and a more organic feel in their interiors,' says Sally Bettison, design manager at Tissino.

What's replacing it: Earthy green

We've seen earthy green and brown shades boom in kitchens and bathrooms in 2025, largely thanks to trending colours like Pantone's Mocha Mousse.

Cosy, down-to-earth interiors are a big focus for the coming year as we want our homes to feel like a relaxed refuge. Olive-esque tones are perfect for this and while it might seem an odd choice for a bathroom, the effect is warm and welcoming.

'Instead of cool-toned blues, we’re seeing a rise in earthy greens, soft browns, and muted purples, which bring depth and cosiness to a space. If you're refreshing your bathroom this year, consider warmer, nature-inspired shades for a more current and inviting design,' adds Sally.

3. Pink

It's safe to say pink is going to be a bathroom colour trend sticking around for quite some time, but with it popping up on socials so much over the past few years, it's understandably had it's day.

Pink came about as a bit of a 'new neutral', offering an entry-level route into being more playful with colour. It's soothing but joyful, and pairs particularly well with white and black fittings, but it's time for a new shade to take the reigns.

What's replacing it: Terracotta

On the theme of earthy shades growing in popularity, terracotta makes for a fabulous replacement for pink in a bathroom. We've been seeing burgundy take off in kitchens and bathrooms in 2025 but it can feel a little bit bold for a small space, making terracotta the best compromise.

Depending on the shade you choose, you can go for a more orange-leaning option or a paint that has pink undertones. Pair with blush pink handmade tiles and plenty of natural wood accessories and you have a Mediterranean-inspired retreat ready for relaxing.

Does this list inspire you to switch up your bathroom colour scheme?