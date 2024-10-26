4 ways to achieve the most flattering light in a bathroom - whether you're getting ready in the morning to winding down for bedtime

Lighting is the secret ingredient that can turn your bathroom from just a functional space into a relaxing retreat. But with so many options, figuring out the most flattering bathroom lighting can feel a little overwhelming. Whether you're getting ready for the day or winding down at night, the right lighting makes all the difference to how you feel in your space.

Although the bathroom is often the smallest room in the house, the impact of lighting shouldn’t be underestimated as it can transform the space into a sanctuary that you’ll love spending time in. Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, shares an interesting insight into the changing way that we view the bathroom space. ‘People are increasingly looking at bathrooms in their own home as personal spas and a place of retreat, and good lighting can improve one’s wellbeing when using these spaces.’

It’s not just about installing a bright bulb and calling it a day—there’s a bit more finesse involved when planning bathroom lighting if you want to create the perfect balance between functional and flattering. After all, your bathroom is where you start your day and unwind in the evening, so whether it's soft, ambient lighting for a relaxing soak in the bath or bright, crisp task lighting for your makeup routine, there are a few things to consider to bring out the best in your space – and in yourself!

1. Wall-mounted task lighting

Practical lighting is essential as we need to be able to see what we’re doing even when there’s no natural light, however, spotlights or a single overhead pendant can create unhelpful and unflattering shadows.

Jo Plant, head of design at Pooky, suggests opting for wall lights for better illumination. ‘Wall lights are an excellent alternative to overhead lighting, especially in smaller bathrooms. They draw the eye upward, enhancing the room's vertical space without infringing on headroom. A pair of matching wall lights flanking a bathroom mirror will also provide balanced, flattering illumination, perfect for getting ready or applying makeup.’

2. Illuminated mirrors

Another great way to eliminate those unwelcome overhead shadows is to opt for a cabinet or mirror with integrated lighting. This choice not only meets your task and ambient lighting needs but also adds some handy bathroom storage too.

Ben Bryden, sales and marketing director at RAK Ceramics UK , highlights the innovative solutions particularly suited to modern bathroom designs.

‘Mirror cabinets with built-in LEDs are a great choice - they provide focused illumination for tasks like shaving or applying makeup, while also adding a sleek, modern touch. With tech-like motion sensors and adjustable brightness, you can easily tailor the lighting to your needs,' he explains.

3. Luxurious accent lighting

Sometimes, it’s the features of the room that we want to illuminate, not ourselves. A bathroom trend that we’re loving is the use of decorative pendant lights, or even a chandelier over the bath, for an extra touch of decadence. Louise suggests embracing accent lighting to highlight the standout features of the bathroom design. ‘LED spotlights can be used to throw light on specific areas, or LED strip lights can cast a background glow, highlighting a recess. Beautiful tiles can also be brought to life with clever accent lighting,' she explains.

With a much broader choice of IP-rated lighting options available, it’s possible to get really creative for a luxurious boutique hotel feel that will make you feel pampered and indulged.

3. The importance of light temperature

Light temperature refers to the warmth or coolness of light emitted by a bulb, with warmer light creating a cosy atmosphere and cooler light providing a bright, energising feel.

Julian Page, head of design at BHS, stresses the importance of having a cool-toned lighting option. ‘The colour temperature of the bulbs you use is important depending on what that specific light is used for. For example, in the bathroom, you often need quite cool-toned, bright and clear lighting to aid with daily tasks such as shaving, applying makeup, washing your face, and brushing your teeth. However, remember to make sure you don't make the space too clinical looking with overly intense lighting.’

4. Layer your lighting

While cool task lighting is key to making sure we don’t go too heavy with the bronzer at the start of the day, it doesn’t create the most soothing vibe when it’s time to unwind at night. ‘We suggest layering different lighting options that can be utilised at differing times, from taking a relaxing soak with lower, ambient lighting to bathing the kids after a messy day in the park’, Julian adds.

Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville, agrees, ‘Combining overhead fixtures with vanity lights, wall sconces, and even recessed lights will create depth and adaptability in your bathroom. This combination of light sources will ensure a well-lit space for everyday tasks, alongside soft and ambient options to create a serene, spa-like atmosphere.’

FAQs

What is the least flattering light for a bathroom?

The more artificial the light source and temperature, the less flattering it becomes, suggests Yiota Toumba, senior designer at Ideal Standard UK, who highlights one of the most common lighting mistakes.

‘Harsh fluorescent lighting is usually the least flattering for a bathroom. It can highlight every little imperfection and create those unflattering shadows. Soft, warm LED lights or dimmable options are much better—they create a softer, more inviting vibe. Windows and natural daylight are game changers when it comes to bathroom lighting. During the day, if you’ve got lots of lovely natural light flooding in, you don’t need to rely on artificial lighting too much. But when night falls, that’s when well-designed lighting becomes important and subtle, integrated lighting is key.’

What are the benefits of overheard lighting in a bathroom?

‘Overhead lighting in a bathroom can be beneficial, especially when you think about its placement. Instead of just sticking to a symmetrical arrangement, it’s really worth considering where the light will be most effective. For example, positioning ceiling lights directly above the vanity or basin creates focused lighting exactly where you need it for grooming or your nighttime skincare routine. This way, you highlight those practical areas without getting washed out in general light. It really makes a difference in how functional and inviting the space feels.’

By understanding the different light temperatures and the impact of how you place & layer your lighting, you can create a space that not only looks great but also makes you look your best. So, whether you’re starting or ending the day, remember that great lighting can be your best, most flattering friend!