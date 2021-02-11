Attic bathroom ideas to make the most of loft conversions of all sizes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking for an inventive way to make effective use of a loft conversion? An attic bathroom will maximise this tricky space – large or small – transforming your new room into a multifunctional living space. We have attic bathroom ideas for all spaces. With the right finishing touches the space will become a warm and welcoming place to escape to after a busy day.

Make the most of the unique shape of your attic by working with the original features: Exposed eaves, a sloping ceiling and extra skylights can all create a beautiful attic bathroom to relax in. Or, you can create something special from scratch, adding in your own features to turn a plain attic into a light and bright modern theme, or a cute and cosy vintage bathroom, suitable for any rustic cottage.

Attic bathroom ideas

Work with the natural architecture of your attic, choosing a shower and clever storage solutions for smaller areas. Well-placed mirrors will also create the illusion of a much larger bathroom, lending a light and airy feeling, even to cramped attic spaces. Add extra features to larger rooms, such as a freestanding bath or a heated towel rail to add a luxurious touch to your new attic bathroom.

1. Allow a shower to take centre stage

This shower has the wow factor. The way it dominates the entire end wall of a loft space is simple but stunning. The wall of tiles is a great way to insulate and preserve the surfaces in equal measure. Paired with tiled flooring this bathroom is a safe space for water. While the skylight allows for lots of fresh air it’s important to ensure the room is well ventilated too to prevent any humidity damage. Because let’s be honest, when the shower looks that inviting you might be in there for a while!

2. Add a splash of colour

Choose a bathroom colour scheme to run throughout the space to create characterful decor. The use of navy in this attic bathroom feels luxurious and cocooning, perfect for running a long bubble bath and escaping for some time-out. Surrounding the bath with lanterns and candlelight is an ideal way to enhance the spa-like ambience.

3. Flood the space with light

Make the most of the architecture with larger windows. ‘One of the best things about bathrooms in loft conversions is how much light you can flood it with,’ says Sally Cutchie, Marketing Manager at BC Designs . ‘Windows in the roof allow up to three times the amount of light than a standard vertical window, so make a real feature out of your loft conversion bathroom and maximise the size of the windows.’

4. Create an on-trend enclosure

Crittal-style enclosures are a fashionable way to create an alternative shower enclosure. Rather than buy a shower cubicle this design allows the freedom to create a bespoke look that fits the space. Using the sloped roof to fashion a door frame helps to give the feel of a shower enclosure.

5. Position a freestanding bath under the eaves

Play to the room’s strength by tucking a freestanding bath under the eaves. Unlike a shower you won’t require the head room when placing a bath, hence why the low ceiling height is ideal to accommodate a bath. Sally Cutchie agrees, ‘Nooks and slopes aren’t always the enemy. Try and embrace them to make them a feature of your new bathroom. Placing the bath under the slope is a good option as you don’t need the same head space as you would elsewhere in the loft conversion bathroom.’

Plus it means it’s directly below the windows, and who doesn’t want to gaze at the stars while soaking in the tub. Being in the loft gives you the privacy to do so.

6. Make the most of natural light

A delicate white colour scheme helps soften the angular lines of the room and help to make it feel bigger. Mirrors can also help make a room feel light and airy, a good trick is to display them for decoration as well as a practical solution above a sink. Mirrored tiles can be a great way to reflect even more light around the small space, if that style is to your taste.

7. Save space with a shower

If you have a small attic to work with, opt for a walk-in shower instead of a bath to increase the sense of space. Consult a good bathroom supplier for advice on the style to make the space go even further. We recommend Ideal Standard’s Concept Space range, which includes tapered baths, corner basins and short-projection toilets, all beautifully designed by Robin Levien, which could prove the perfect solution in an awkwardly shaped bathroom.

8. Add pattern to floors

By keeping the walls white, you can afford to make a statement with bold flooring. Using a bold floor is a classic design trick to distract he eye from other design features, in this case the sloping walls. This decorative pattern on the floor helps to anchor the splashes of monochrome used throughout via accessories.

9. Float units to create a sense of space

Whether it be the loo or the storage cabinets a good trick is to opt for wall-mounted designs. Allowing them to float within the small space will open up the floorspace below to create a sense of space. Not having items touch the floor is one of the oldest but most effective tricks in the book for small spaces, it fools the eye into thinking there’s more floorspace available.

10. Make a style statement with a splashback

Inject personality into your loft bathroom, especially if it’s an en suite. Try out the latest trends for tiling and have fun with the outcome. Use decorative patterned tiles to create a splashback area behind a sink – an idea that’s both pretty and practical. Add further hints of character with non-conforming bathroom mirrors and alternative furniture choices.

11. Utilise awkward spaces for storage

With all loft conversions there’s a degree of higgledy piggledy spaces that form, it’s then nature of sloping eaves and structural pillars. A great attic bathroom idea is to use these otherwise redundant recess spaces as savvy storage compartments. Built-in bespoke shelves can act as the perfect place to keep bathroom products, storage baskets and even toilet rolls. It saves buying a storage unit that proves to be a nightmare to find the right space for.

12. Look to the latest trends

Furnish with a little finesse. Cottagecore remains one the most popular interior trend for 2021. When bringing the trend to life, think whimsical and homely when it comes to the aesthetic look. ‘It is all about creating a space that feels inviting and charming. Think warm whites and pale pinks for a colour palette, along with the use of natural materials and lots of textures,’ says Sally Cutchie at BC Designs. ‘Layer this with feminine touches; soft lighting, cotton rich towels and scented candles.’ Gold taps and fittings helps to add a little glam to the look.

13. Keep it simple

Keep things simple with fresh white sanitaryware and a frameless glass shower enclosure, to help make the space feel light and airy. While attic bathrooms are often not the main bathroom within the home, that doesn’t mean it counts any less when it comes to adding homely touches. A gallery wall of framed family photos helps add a touch of sentiment.

14. Strike a balance with monochrome

Monochrome is a timeless colour combination for a bathroom scheme. White feels fresh and clean while the contrast of black adds some decorative drama and makes a style statement. In this small bathroom dividing the room in half with colour helps to add height to the walls, making the space feel bigger.

15. Retain character with original features

Make a feature of exposed beams to retain some of the period charm found in the loft space. Exposed beams and wood panelling can transform a loft space into a characterful bathroom retreat. Add woven baskets and shades of duck egg blue to inject a country feel to the decor.

16. Invigorate the small space with uplifting colour

Make a bold statement with a flash of bright colour. Choose a fresh blue colour scheme to enliven a small bathroom space under the eaves. High-shine tiles help to bounce the light and the colour around the remainder of the space. Choose textiles in the same vibrant shade to continue the colour throughout.

Use the tiled wall to create integrated shelving to store all your lotions and potions, preventing them from being scattered around the edges of the bath.

17. Build bespoke storage

Use the architectural challenges to your advantage by creating bespoke storage that disguises awkward sloping spaces. Choose white walls and delicate colour schemes to open up an attic bathroom.

18. Create a country-style retreat

Create a country-style retreat wherever ever your home is located, by choosing classic country furnishings for your attic bathroom. A dainty rosebud print lino floor adds a certain charm to the space. While hints of nature found in houseplants and green accessories helps to enliven the spirit of being surrounding by the countryside.

19. Set the scene with a coastal theme

A freestanding bath positioned in the middle of the room can transform an attic bathroom into a show-stopping space. Shutters at the window allow for natural light to flood in when open, while ensuring privacy when closed. This all-white scheme offers a gentle nod to nautical with the simple addition of coastal seascapes on cushions and blue deckchair stripes found in the accessories.

20. Make space for a small sink

It doesn’t have to be a whole bathroom suite, you may only have space for a sink. And ideal solution for brushing teeth first thing in the morning and last things at night to save heading downstairs.

21. Embrace open-plan

Channel an open-plan studio vibe with even the smallest of spaces. Install a freestanding tub at the foot of the bed to create a boutique hotel feel within your loft conversion. Use characterful accessories to add personality to the space to make it your own.

22. Choose freestanding units to keep the feel airy

When working with limited space adopt a free flowing approach to the layout. Both a freestanding bath and a freestanding sink unit create a sense of space that you wouldn’t get from boxed in designs. The flow of light around the pieces creates the illusion of extra space. Use a multipurpose heated towel rail to make the best use of limited space, it heats the rooms while providing a dedicated place to hang towels.

23. Celebrate the structure

The owners of this converted coach house managed to squeeze this bathroom into the eaves. They wanted the bathroom’s style to reflect the building’s heritage, so they kept the original timbers exposed, and painted them white for a light, airy feel.

24. Create a home spa retreat

Dream big when it comes to an attic bathroom when carrying out a loft conversion. By dedicating the whole space to a spa-like retreat, you can really indulge in features like a walk-in shower, a roll top bath and sinks for two.

Don’t let wooden beams get in the way of creating your perfect shower enclosure in a loft space. The use of one sheet of frameless glass, held in place by two sleek stainless-steel bars, keeps this wet-room-style enclosure minimalist and unobtrusive. The floor-level drain is also a great way to ensure that you don’t lose any precious height in your shower.

Can you put a bathroom in an attic?

You can put a bathroom in an attic, taking certain considerations into account. ‘When adding a loft bathroom, think carefully about its layout and where in the loft you are going to situate it,’ advises Sally Cutchie, Marketing Manager at BC Designs. ‘If you can join the soil pipe to the existing pipework, it can save you time and money. However, a plumber will be able to create a new system if you need to.’

‘Also consider whether your existing boiler can cope with the additional bathroom, especially if it is a busy house with multiple people showering at the same time. If your system works from a header tank, it will need to placed higher than the taps or showerhead to create enough pressure. Ideally you would replace a traditional system with an unvented hot water system which relies on the mains pressure rather than header tanks. Just make sure your mains pressure is at least 1 bar of pressure – if there isn’t enough then you can fit a pump to get the pressure required.’

How do I plan an attic bathroom layout?

Ideal Home’s expert contributor Linda Clayton advises, ‘By prioritising. Compromise is often inevitable so start by listing your must-haves and work out the impact awkward features will have on where they can go. Sloped walls may hinder where you can put a shower, for example. Could compact or space-saving sanitaryware, like a corner toilet, allow a more spacious tub?

Linda goes on to explain, ‘Professional advice is critical. First find out where the soil pipe enters the bathroom – the less distance waste needs to travel the better the performance. Soil pipes can often be extended behind stud walls and under the flooring as long as the flow can be maintained.’

Which colours work best in an attic bathroom?

There are no firm rules but sticking to the same shade for the ceiling and walls is a great way to iron-out any awkward angles or wall configurations. Darker colours can look amazing but best avoided on seriously sloping walls, or they may feel like they are closing in on you. “Soothing pastel shades or off-whites will ensure the room feels relaxing and spacious,” adds Helen Shaw, director, Benjamin Moore UK.