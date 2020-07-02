A monochrome palette is a fantastic choice for your bedroom. From Art Deco-inspired designs to 1960s modernism and minimalist trends from the 90s to modern day – monochrome never looses its appeal. We’ve pulled together some of our favourite black and white bedroom ideas to help you imbue your bedroom with a timeless quality.

A monochrome guest bedroom is a great choice as it suits both masculine and feminine styling. It can look just as striking in a master bedroom – especially if you and your partner are struggling to agree on colours.

How can I decorate my room in black and white?

You can never go too wrong with white washed wall, the only rule you need to bear in mind is the amount of natural light, without light, white can look lifeless and dull. Alternatively, take a walk on the dark side with black walls. Since your bedroom is a space you will primarily be using in the evening, this is the perfect space to embrace dark moody colours. Mirrors and clever lighting solutions will help create a cosy sumptuous atmosphere.

However, don’t think you need to stick to one colour on the walls and one for accessories. In a black-and-white themed bedroom you are free to play with different patterns, shades, textures and even accent colours. From splashes of neon orange to hints of pale blue there are very few colours that don’t work with this beautifully simple colour palette.

Black and white bedroom ideas

1. Add an accent colour

Soft pastel accent colours work beautifully in a black and white bedroom. The black and pastel stripes create a playful, but grownup feature wall in this bedroom. When using pastel shades, like this lovely mint green, stick to a matt black paint and furniture for a soft and restful look.

2. Create a cosy atmosphere with different shades

A cosy black bedroom might sound like an oxymoron, but this room is proof that a black wall doesn’t need to be stark and intimidating. Create a soft and luxurious look by opting for a matt black paint with a velvety finish. Layer the room with different textures in different shades of black for an inviting room.

3.Pair black accessories with off-white walls

Subtle black accessories add interest to white walls. However, you need to pick your white paint carefully to set off your black furniture. ‘If you have black furniture to show off, paint the walls off white or a tinted black like Ink Well, Winters Sky or Noble Grey,’ suggests Marianne Shillingford, creative director of Dulux.

4. Add green accents with houseplants

Black accessories and white bedlinen add an elegant feel to this room. Houseplants look wonderful against a simple monochrome colour scheme. Here they add a splash of colour, tying the whole room together with the lovely painting over the bed.

5. Give a black feature wall a playful twist

A playful bedroom doesn’t need to be bursting with colour. In this room the wall art and patterned headboard give the dark feature wall a youthful twist. Sticking to a black and white colour scheme has the bonus that you can play with different patterns in one room without worrying about them clashing. If you want to add accent colours stick to one or two for a striking look.

6. Combine black and white walls for a fresh finish

Black painted walls can be intimidating, especially if you are worrying about making a room feel darker. However, this bedroom still feels fresh and airy. The black feature wall and bedding has been off-set by lots of the white washed walls and ceiling, which bounces the light around this well-lit bedroom. The copper frame bed is a lovely finishing touch.

7. Make the most of a well-lit room with white walls

White paint and a room filled with natural light is a match made in heaven. The light will bounce of the paint making the space feel even brighter. Plain white walls are also perfect for showcasing patterns. An explosion of patterns in the blankets and bedlinen, brings this bedroom right out of the ordinary.

8. Soften a monochrome scheme with pale blue

Breathe life into a monochrome scheme with pale blue walls. The whisper of colour on the walls softens the effect of the black painted door and frame. Soft lighting, a plush headboard and stacks of cushions give the room a cosy feel.

9. Fill a bedroom with pattern and personality

Monochrome doesn’t just mean huge slabs of black and white. This pretty floral wallpaper brings elegance to this colourless bedroom with its delicately drawn flower pattern. This colour palette comes into its own when put together as different patterns as its practically impossible to clash black and white – the mixture of shapes and prints in this bedroom fill it with personality.

10. Make a statement with a wallpaper

When working with monochrome you can make bold style statements – this bedroom’s geometric feature wall is echoed throughout the room in the light fittings and scatter cushions. This would be overwhelming in other colour palette, but looks stream lined and stylish in black and white.

11. Keep it simple with a pure white room

Pure white bedrooms make for the most calming of places to sleep. Add in some touches of black like this diamond print throw to give the space points of interest. However, keep the rest of the room calm and collected with cream furniture and crisp white bed linen.

What is the best shade of white to use in a bedroom?

Not all shades of white were created equal, they can range from cool whites to warmer shades. ‘The perfect whites for bedroom walls are ones that whisper to you,’ says Marianne. ‘These are the ones that have gentle hints of colour in them which add a hushed subtlety to aid restful sleep and relaxation.’

Marianne suggests thinking about whether you are a morning or evening person when choosing the right white shade for you. ‘If you are a morning person, consider fresh cool whites like Dulux’s Rock Salt, White Mist and Swandsown,’ she explains. ‘If you are a night owl, try warmer whites like Timeless, White Cotton or Jasmine White which will gently ease you into the day.’

If you do choose to paint your walls white be sure to use the same white on the ceiling to create a seamless look.

What is the best shade of black to use in a bedroom?

When looking for a black paint you want to choose something with a hint of colour in it. ‘You need a little life in the shade or the effect you get can be to deaden a space rather than bring it to life,’ says Marianne. ‘Black with a hint of blue looks amazing in a bedroom because it is the colour of a moonless night sky rather than a windowless room with the lights out.’

‘If you are painting your walls black it makes sense to paint the ceiling black too,’ she adds. ‘Don’t panic, it looks amazing and even more so if you get a beautiful light fitting to admire when you are lying in bed.

How do you style a bedroom with black furniture?

If you are aiming to showcase your furniture pair it with off white walls. The blank canvas will ensure all eyes or on the bed and accessories. For a sleek look make sure the shade and finishes of all your accessories are consistent throughout.

For a softer and more daring look try pairing the furniture with tinted black walls, such as Dulux’s Ink Well, Winter’s Sky or Noble Grey. When pairing black walls with black furniture you can be more flexible about your furniture. Different shades and textures will all add interest to the room.

