We use household towels every day, whether hand towels or bath towels. So sourcing the best bathroom towels for the job is a well worthwhile investment. Whether you’re looking for clean and pristine with classic white towels – with the highest cotton credentials – or wanting to add personality with a buy based on purely pattern, there’s a best bathroom towels choice to suit.

Look for a high quality cotton to ensure comfort. This doesn’t mean buying only uber-expensive towels, since many of our high street favourites do incredible levels of quality at very affordable prices.

Before we get to our best towels, let’s explain some towel jargon.

What does GSM stand for on towels?

You’ll see this abbreviation frequently when sourcing towels – it’s like the thread count associated with bedding. GSM stands for ‘grams per square metre’. Put simply, it’s the way weight is measured for towels. Typically speaking, the higher the GSM the higher the thickness of the towel. Therefore the higher the GSM attributed, the more luxurious a towel is considered.

‘The GSM is a good indication of how heavy and dense a towel is. Generally, the higher the GSM, the thicker and more absorbent the towel will be. When deciding on the GSM, think about how you’ll use your towel and how often. Lightweight towels dry quicker, but heavyweight towels have a more luxurious feel,’ advises Lucy Comer Comer, Partner & Bath Shop Buyer at John Lewis & Partners.

The experts at Christy advise, ‘if you were looking to purchase a towel for a busy household, where quick drying time is a priority, you may look for a lower GSM which results in a quicker drying time.’

What does zero twist mean?

Zero twist is a term you will see when researching towels. It basically means the cotton is spun with an open loop with no twist, giving a softer and more plush feel.

Which cotton is best for bathroom towels?

‘Cotton is the most traditionally used material for bathroom towels, as it is extremely durable and absorbent, ‘ explains Lucy Comer at John Lewis & Partners.

Egyptian cotton

Egyptian cotton towels offer supreme quality and performance. Long, fine fibres of cotton help to create towels that offer high absorbency, durability and a super-soft touch. Egyptian cotton is an ideal towel choice if you prefer a heavier weight for your towels.

Supima cotton

Supima cotton is a superior cotton choice, only grown in the USA. Unique with its extra long fibres, Supima cotton is highly durable and stronger than a large majority of alternative cotton types. Despite its tough properties, Supima cotton is sumptuously soft. Making it the ideal choice if you want a hardworking heavyweight towel with a soft feel.

More than just practical, towels can also add a little something something to the look and feel of our bathrooms. Whatever your bathroom style, we have the best bathroom towels on the market to suit your shopping needs…