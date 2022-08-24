The Aldi grey headboard costs less than £90

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi is about to drop a stylish new headboard in grey velvet – and it's less than half the price of a similar version from Next. Whether your current headboard's looking tired or you've been making do without one, a new headboard is one of those dreamy bedroom ideas with an incredible effort-to-reward ratio.

The Aldi grey headboard, £89.99 (or £99.99 for a king size) will instantly make your room feel different, without taking too long to put up. So if you want to shake things up without investing in a new bed or committing to any DIY, this decorative yet practical addition is a no-brainer.

Aldi grey headboard

The Aldi grey headboard is available to pre-order now, at Aldi (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Aldi)

The headboard comes in a dark grey, so if you're going for neutral or grey bedroom ideas, it'll slot in nicely with your existing decor. It measures approximately 138 x 6.5 x 61cm – be sure to check it'll fit your space before you order.

To make life easier, the Aldi grey headboard comes with screws and wall plugs, and it has metal brackets on the back for mounting it onto the wall. Once it's up, it'll help to anchor your bedroom, creating a stylish focal point.

The soft velvet fabric with a buttoned design is a good foundation for a luxurious and inviting bedroom. Just layer on crisp bedding, decorative cushions and throws.

(Image credit: Aldi)

You can pre-order it now on the SpecialBuys site (opens in new tab) and it should be dispatched by August 28th. If you're able to spend a bit more, you could buy the king size version, which is 15cm longer.

The Next grey headboard

Next has a very similar headboard available on its website right now: the Parisian Upholstered Headboard in Opulent Velvet Steel Grey, £199 for a double (opens in new tab). It's the same size give or take half a centimetre and has a really luxurious design that'll give you the 5-star hotel-bed look.

The Parisian Upholstered Headboard in Opulent Velvet Steel Grey is available at Next (Image credit: Next)

This paler grey version is more sumptuous and high-end, which is reflected in the price tag. If your budget can stretch to it, we think this would be a brilliant option too, and if you want to revamp a guest bedroom, this could be just the thing to modernise it.

Even if you don't have a king-size bed, you could go for a king-size headboard to create the illusion of a larger and more luxurious bed. If your budget is tight, there are lots of great DIY headboard ideas that you could try instead.

Which would you plump for?