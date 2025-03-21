Patterned headboards are the latest trend sweeping the interiors world but it seems we’re one step behind the queen of maximalism Cher, who has been proudly championing her patterned headboard for years.

Bedrooms are one of the most private rooms in the house, making them one of the best places to showcase your personality and embrace patterns, and your headboard ideas are the perfect place to start. It’s dopamine decor in one of its most joyous forms - and we’re obsessed with Cher’s intricately designed Morrocon-style headboard.

Unveiled in an Instagram post by interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Cher’s headboard is opulent, intricate, and interestingly neutral. This is how you, too, can achieve the look at home.

Headboards are a key part of your bedroom ideas, they are practical for comfort and help make a bed the focal point of the room. Cher’s incredibly detailed silver headboard is beautiful (and OTT) - honestly, everything you would expect from Cher.

While most of the headboards we've seen in this trend are upholstered Cher's has gone a step further blending upholstery and lattice detailing. To achieve this bedroom trend you don’t need to go quite as detailed, but the emerging statement and patterned headboard trend is about embracing your personal style – so if ornate detailing is your thing, run with it.

‘Eye-catching headboards and upholstered beds in striking colours and captivating patterns become as much a statement of self as a carefully curated collection of artwork; it is the ultimate in bedroom personalisation,’ says Adam Black, co-founder, of Button & Sprung

‘However, not all art-inspired rooms are maximalist - we are also seeing customers who are decorating a very neutral bedroom scheme with a statement fabric for their bed, not colourful and bright but certainly textured in both look and feel.’

Not only does a patterned headboard introduce your personality to your bedroom but it creates an anchor for you to tie the rest of your bedroom layout ideas to.

How to style a patterned headboard

‘I think the most important thing is to pick a shape and design you truly love as, after all, your bed and headboard are an investment that will be with you for many years to come,’ says Emma Deterding, Founder and Creative Director, Kelling Designs and Kelling Home .

‘Choosing a patterned fabric will not only bring in colour but will create a real focal point in the bedroom. You can then bring the rest of the scheme to life by using complementary shades, highlighting the various tones in the fabric to create a scheme that's beautiful, balanced and cohesive.’

The beauty of Cher’s headboard is that by embracing a neutral colour palette, even minimalists can enjoy the trend, too. As it is ultimately tied to individuality, you can interpret it how you like. Bold, geometric shapes are ideal if you want a more retro look, meanwhile, floral motifs are effective if you're seeking a vintage, Cottagecore bedroom style – this trend can be applied to pretty much any style.

Cher has been a trailblazer for decades so it’s no surprise she’s still making waves today. But have you been left convinced of the new statement headboard trend?